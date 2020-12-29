NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor celebrates 122920

Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor celebrates successes for nature despite challenging year

Despite the unexpected challenges presented this year due to quarantine restrictions, Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. and its partners have been able to aggressively move forward with goals to expand the recognition and momentum for completion of the Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor. 

The Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor is a six-mile-long habitat connection between the Santa Ana mountains in inland Irvine and the coastal wilderness parks around Laguna Beach and neighboring cities. Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to open space preservation in Orange County and has been supporting the design and completion of the Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor for over two decades. 

FivePoint broke ground on a central section of the Corridor in 2018 on the east side of the former El Toro MCAS base and has been preparing the area for planting of wildlife-friendly landscaping. The partnership between Laguna Greenbelt, Inc., FivePoint, and the City of Irvine was a key lynchpin in securing the central section of the Corridor and represents a bright spot in this decades-long endeavor. 

Irvine lLguna bobcat

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by John Foley, Laguna Canyon Foundation

Bobcat spotted on LCF Discovery Hike in Aliso Wood Canyon in Aug 2019

The Greenbelt, in conjunction with its science advisor experts, plans to release a cutting-edge wildlife-friendly development guide that will help to define statewide development standards. Similar to the Audubon bird-safe guidelines, these measures may be applied broadly into new and existing construction to prevent common development missteps that harm wildlife. 

In 2020, Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. was able to: 

--Meet with City of Irvine officials and discuss interim measures to improve blockages through the I-5 wildlife underpass at Bake Parkway. 

--Expand its presence on social and print media, create a robust press kit, and revitalize the conservation message to engage a more diverse audience. 

--Develop key projects for the next phase of the completion of the Corridor, especially along El Toro Road and Laguna Canyon Road to improve animal safety.

--Support statewide partners in banning rodenticides at the state level. 

--Conclude lawsuits against the County of Orange to halt developments in Irvine that would have harmed wildlife. 

--Convene a world-class group of expert science advisors to guide future Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor design and policy and to create a standardized guide for wildlife-friendly development. 

In 2021, Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. plans to further develop solutions for key challenges along the Corridor. 

It will continue working with the City of Irvine, The Irvine Company, FivePoint, and the newly formed expert Science Advisors to complete the Corridor and ensure it is fully functional. 

More information on the Corridor is available at www.wildlifecorridor.org/press-kit.

 

