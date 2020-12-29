NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

Woman’s Club thanks community for supporting annual Adopt-a-Family program 

This year has certainly not been a typical year. As a result, organizations found it necessary to adapt to these unprecedented times by reaching out for help to continue traditions of helping families during the holidays.

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach did something they’ve never done before in order to continue their program of adopting local children from families in need during the holidays. 

They asked the community for help. 

And the community delivered! 

“The Club has a very long history of participating in an Adopt-a-Family program,” says Acting President Kitty Malcolm. “In the past, we were able to raise money to buy gifts for children of lower-income families through the Tarnished Treasures sale. 

“In the last two years, we switched from the sale to holding a Paddle Raise at our Holiday Luncheon. This helped raise more money, which enabled us to adopt more children.” 

However, due to the COVID-19 limitations, the Clubhouse has been closed since March, and the Club has not been able to continue its business as a rental venue, which is their primary source of income. 

“Like many others in our community, our financial situation has been significantly reduced,” says Kitty, “and with no immediate end in sight, we were concerned we would not be able to participate in the program this year. Our members have always been very generous in supporting our programs, and that generosity grew to the point that in the last few years we were able to purchase all of the gifts on the Wish List of each child.” 

According to Nancy Shurtleff, Chair of the Adopt-a-Family committee, with the community’s help this year, gifts were purchased for 34 local children in need. 

Shurtleff comments that the major items these kids ask for are clothing and a toy. “This year, due to the outpouring of generosity of our members and the Laguna community, we expanded our Adopt-a-Family program to include the local Waymakers Youth Shelter and the six at-risk children who will be staying there during this Christmas holiday. We were able to provide Christmas stockings filled with gifts, as well as hygiene products, blankets, sports, and exercise equipment.” 

Waymakers Laguna Beach Youth Shelter provides caring and healing housing and support for abused, at-risk youth, and children experiencing mental health crises between the ages of 12-17. 

Malcolm says, “We also expanded our support of local children by ‘adopting’ and partnering with our Laguna Beach Fire Department and their ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Drive for local children in need this holiday season. We provided 35 gifts, including games, basketballs, and soccer balls. Nancy and Kathleen Reedy are the angels behind this program. Most of their time starting right after Thanksgiving is spent identifying the children, purchasing the gifts, wrapping the gifts, and then managing to get them all ready so that the families can pick them up right before Christmas. Countless woman-hours are spent pulling this all together, and these ladies continue to do it with an undaunted spirit. 

“We know many people are hurting and feeling lost, lonely, and sad at this time. Many organizations are not as prosperous as they were last year, yet the community and our membership really pulled through for us and these children. 

“We are so thankful for their compassion and kindness! Thank You, Laguna!” 

The mission of Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach is to provide a nurturing environment for women and encourage them to develop and enrich social friendships, gain knowledge, and provide services within our community in meaningful activities. 

The Woman’s Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. The Club’s tax-exempt Federal ID# is 95-1694579. 

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach is located at 286 St Ann’s Dr.

For more on the Club, visit www.wclb.org, call (949) 497-1200, follow on Facebook @womanscluboflaguna.beach, and on Instagram @womanscluboflaguna.

 

