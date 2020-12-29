NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

Lagunatics 2020 and You’re A Mean One 122920

Lagunatics 2020 and You’re A Mean One, Courtney Finch available on No Square Theatre YouTube until Jan 1

Enjoy two great musicals and have some holiday laughs, but only until the first day of 2021. No Square Theatre announces that two of its productions, Lagunatics 2020 and You’re a Mean One, Courtney Finch, will be available on NST YouTube until January 1, 2021. To access, click here.

No Square Theatre Artistic Director Bree Burgess Rosen says, “You’re A Mean One, Courtney Finch is an original holiday play with music, written and directed by Ella Wyatt, for our 2019 season. It began as an idea for a short children’s show, loosely based on the Scrooge story we’re all familiar with. But Ella tapped into some deep emotion, and ultimately created a powerful piece of theatre. I watched every performance and was so moved each time. I laughed, I groaned, I cried. It is simply wonderful.” 

Lagunatics 2020 Malin Glade

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Richard Wayne Kilgo II

Malin Glade at Courtney Finch (performed live in 2019)

“It’s got family, Hanukkah, Christmas, bratty teens, and the cast was perfectly matched to the material. The theatre, from backstage to back row, was filled with warmth, struggle, redemption, and love. I think everyone could use what this show has to offer, even more so this year. Our humble live-recorded video is worthy of your time. Please watch it and be filled with the hope of the holiday season and pending new year.”

Wyatt says, “Writing You’re a Mean One, Courtney Finch and then seeing it come to life on the stage was truly a dream come true! The cast inspired my writing, and the piece became a living and breathing piece of art, changing throughout the rehearsal process. I loved every moment of it!”

Lagunatics 2020 Courtney Finch cast

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Richard Wayne Kilgo II

(L-R) Malin Glade, Luka Salib, Quinn Butler, and Kate Motherway, members of the “You’re a Mean One, Courtney Finch” cast (performed live in 2019)

As for Lagunatics 2020, No Square Theatre has succeeded in making the elephant in the room visible and very vocal – in a parody of our shared pandemic experience in their musical The Elephant in the Room.

This isn’t the normal Lagunatics, but then nothing is normal now.

Lagunatics is not all about local topics this year. If it were a drinking game, participants would take a swig at every mention of “These Unprecedented Times,” “These Uncertain Times,” “Our New Normal,” “At Home Together,” and “Oh crap, I forgot my mask.” The song parodies deal with such issues as TP hoarding, my-salon-is-closed hair, waiting for a vaccine, quarantine fat, home schooling, Zoom meetings, outdoor concerts, the bread baking craze, and delivery services.

To enjoy the performances on YouTube, click here.

To donate to No Square Theatre, go to www.nosquare.org.

 

