 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

By TOM JOHNSON

It’s time for the New Year…here’s a little ditty from the history books

Fair Game Tom Johnson newThursday is New Year’s Day Eve, the end of 2020. It can’t come soon enough for most.

It got me thinking about the history or tradition behind the rolling out and rolling in of the New Year.

First off, certain holidays throughout the year are referred to as “Hallmark holidays.” For example, Boss’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Day, and Grandparents Day are some of them. The goal is simple, to sell greeting cards and other related items.

New Year’s Day isn’t one of those. 

It’s a day I always used to recover from a hangover from the previous night’s celebration, but those are stories kept for another day.

Here’s a little history lesson: The earliest recorded festivities associated with a New Year’s celebration dates back some 4,000 years to ancient Babylon. For the Babylonians, that celebration coincided with the arrival of the first new moon following the vernal equinox. 

Okay, so what exactly is that you might ask? 

Well, the new moon is the time when the sun and the moon are aligned, meaning the sun and earth are each on opposite sides of the moon. Couple that with the vernal equinox, which is the time in spring when the sun moves north across the equator. Figure it in March.

The New Year stayed that way when next the Romans and their calendar came along to follow those Babylonians. Both celebrated a 10-month calendar.

Then, out of nowhere, comes this “legendary second king of Rome, Numa Pompilius, who succeeded Romulus.” Numa decides to add two new months to the calendar with the wave of his proverbial wand, naming them Ianuarius and Februarius and putting them at the start of the calendar. Hence 12 months versus 10. 

With it the timing of the New Year changed.

Still, in 567 AD the Council of Tours made another attempt to abolish the January timeframe as the New Year, before the Gregorian calendar eventually came into play in 1582.

The Gregorian calendar made it simple by dividing the year into 12 months, each with 28-31 days and designated the first day of the first month as the New Year.

Bingo, sound familiar?

And now, because most of the world today utilizes the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Day is among the most celebrated holidays in the world.

Traditions over time have added fireworks at the stroke of midnight and the singing of Auld Lang Syne to the New Year’s traditions.

Fireworks, however, weren’t created until the 1830s in China, with the modern skyrocket fireworks not coming about until the early 20th century.

Auld Lang Syne, on the other hand, was derived from a poem written by Robert Burns in 1788. Auld Lang Syne, loosely translated to mean “for the sake of old times,” became a popular way to say goodbye to the past.

So while fireworks and Auld Lang Syne are somewhat recent additions to the celebration mix, resolutions still date way back to those original Babylonians who used to commit resolutions to their gods.

And that my friends, is a very condensed history of New Year’s Day. 

With that, join me in ringing out the old (although the usage of “wringing” might be more appropriate) and welcoming in 2021. 

To those Babylonian gods, can we please have a better year?

Tom Johnson is the publisher and a partner in Stu News Newport.

 

