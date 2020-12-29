NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

South Orange County Wastewater Authority 122920

South Orange County Wastewater Authority receives award for financial reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) announced last month that the South Orange County

Wastewater Authority (SOCWA) has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement in Excellence in Financial Reporting for its most recently completed fiscal year budget.

The award is the gold standard in financial reporting and was created by GFOA to recognize public agencies that prioritize transparency to the public.

“It’s an honor to have SOCWA’s financial reporting recognized among the most transparent in local government,” said Betty Burnett, SOCWA’s general manager. “As a 10-member Joint Powers Authority, our budget and financial reporting is complex. Our staff does a remarkable job each year ensuring it is managed with precision. This award is a testament to their hard work, abilities, and service.”

Earning this award is an especially high honor for SOCWA, as its nearly $60 million budget intricately tracks contributions from its member agencies, funding necessary capital improvement projects, environmental protection projects, and cost-saving maintenance measures.

South Orange County Wastewater Authority berm

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Berm at Aliso Creek Beach

SOCWA’s financial reports were judged by an impartial panel assembled by GFOA and was recognized for its ease of use by end users, such as SOCWA member agencies and the public.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” wrote Michelle Mark Levine, Director of Technical Services for GFOA. “Congratulations, again, for having satisfied the high standards of the program.”

GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving nearly 17,800 government finance professionals throughout North America. The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.

SOCWA is a Joint Powers Authority with ten member agencies consisting of local retail water agencies and cities that provide water to their residents. These agencies include the City of Laguna Beach, El Toro Water District, Irvine Ranch Water District, Moulton Niguel Water District, City of San Clemente, South Coast Water District, City of San Juan Capistrano, Santa Margarita Water District, Trabuco Canyon Water District, and Emerald Bay Service District. SOCWA operates three treatment plants and two ocean outfalls, in addition to multiple programs to meet the needs of its member agencies and the requirements of the Clean Water Act and applicable National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits.

 

