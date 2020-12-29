NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

New vaccine roll-out tiers announced 122920

New vaccine roll-out tiers announced

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a change in tiers for COVID-19 vaccine priorities.

Phase 1B is designed for high-risk individuals unable to work from home, who live or work in high-impact geographic areas, or who are most likely to spread to co-workers or to the public. It breaks down into two categories:

Phase 1B Tier One

--People ages 75+

--Workers in education and childcare, emergency services, food, and agriculture

Phase 1B Tier Two

--People ages 65+ with an underlying health condition and/or a disability

--Workers in transportation and logistics; industrial, residential, and commercial sectors; critical manufacturing; incarcerated individuals; and the homeless and unhoused

Governor Newsom is expected to make an announcement today (December 29) on potentially extending the current Stay-at-Home Order as an expected surge is anticipated following the holidays.

 

