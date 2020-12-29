NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 122920

By DENNIS McTIGHE

December 29, 2020

Rainless no more, but still unlikely to catch up to normal

Dennis 5From now through around January 12 or 13, the sun will rise at 6:58 a.m. at our latitude, and will rise a tiny bit earlier each day from then on.

This installment is my last one for 2020, and in about three weeks I’ll be starting my tenth year with Stu News Laguna. It’s been a great ride! Love to go another ten but that’s entirely up to the Big Boss upstairs.

Our 2020-21 rainfall since last July 1 is a paltry 0.61 inches (as of Sunday). Normal rainfall for this date is 4.04 inches, so we’re playing catch up already; I seriously doubt if we will catch up, but as we all know by now the weather is constantly throwing us a curve. With this La Nina firmly in place, even 10 inches seems like a long shot.

Our two wettest months of the year are January and February, with an average of 3.03 inches in January and 3.11 in February, making up about 44 percent of our annual rainfall in just those two months. Laguna’s annual rainfall from my records dating back to 1958 is 13.95 inches. There have been three rainless Januarys since 1958. Those were in 1961, 1972, and 1976. Other dry Januarys have been 0.13 in 1963, 0.14 in 1975, 0.17 in 1984, and 0.33 in 1994. 

Our wettest Januarys have been 1969, with a staggering 18.81 inches, also the wettest month of all time here in Laguna with that Biblical amount falling in just eleven days. Then there was 12.56 in 1995, and 11.77 in 1993.

There have been two rainless Februarys, 1959 and 1984. Other dry Februarys have been 0.08 in 1997, 0.13 in 1972, and 0.17 in 1977. Our wettest Februarys were 15.02 inches in 1998, our second wettest month on record, then 13.68 inches in 1962, followed by 12.75 in 1980, and 8.91 in 1978 and 2005. January and February amounts vary greatly from year to year.

On September 10, 1939, happy newlyweds Frank and Monet McTighe concluded their long journey across the country from the East Coast and arrived here in beautiful Laguna Beach. They were on their honeymoon and their first stop was the famous gazebo that overlooked the panoramic view of Laguna and the entire coastline. The decision was made then and there: Southern California was to be their new home, and they never looked back thanks to a tip from my Pop’s musician buddy Frank Sinatra. 

They were absolutely enamored with the place. It was a beautiful, sunny, warm late summer day as they walked on the path by the old Victor Hugo on down to the beach where they put their feet in the warm clear Pacific for the very first time. It was an El Nino summer with the air and water an inviting 75 degrees. After that, they walked out to the end of the old wooden fishing pier that stretched from the north end of Main Beach and out past Bird Rock. 

Little did they know that the very pier they wandered out on would be reduced to mere toothpicks only two weeks later. More on that in Friday’s edition, so I’ll see you next year. 

ALOHA, everyone!

 

