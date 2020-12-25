NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

LBSCA sister city San Jose del Cabo celebrates 122520

LBSCA sister city San Jose del Cabo celebrates the holidays with special nativity scenes

In January 2008 when Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) Inc. was formed, Menton, San Jose del Cabo, and St. Ives were chosen as our sister cities. LBSCA is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, nonprofit organization.

LBSCA nativity

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Plaza Mijaries, 2020

The LBSCA has a primary goal to establish and maintain long-term relationships between the City of Laguna Beach and its sister cities, Menton, France, San José del Cabo, Mexico, and St. Ives, England. These partnerships will encourage a collaborative exchange of cultural, educational, and business activities. 

LBSCA sister tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Festive tree in plaza, 2020 

San José del Cabo is a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. It’s known for its sandy beaches and colonial buildings. The San José missionary church, rebuilt in 1940, faces Plaza Mijares in the heart of the historic district. Nearby art galleries exhibit work by local artists. East of the city is San José Estuary, a nature reserve with bird species like hummingbirds, ibis, and herons. 

LBSCA closeup nativity

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Traditional Nativity Scene, 2020

San Jose del Cabo’s main square is officially called Plaza Mijares but is often referred to simply as the Plaza. Here, at the heart of San Jose del Cabo, the town’s historic colonial atmosphere, laid-back friendliness, and tranquility are evident, especially during the holidays. 

Taken this year, the people of the community are displaying resiliency and a positive attitude.

For more information about LBSCA, go to www.lagunabeachsistercities.com.

 

