 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

Guest Column

Create the holiday that you are longing for

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Merry Christmas, Oh DEER what a year. Just ZOOMING by to say Happy Holidays. Merry Christmas from Six Feet Away!’

It’s Christmas. Here’s a very, very simple message. 

Can we all agree that we do what we do because we want to feel a certain way?

We plan our holidays in pursuit of getting to feel the way we want to feel. 

But what if we turned it all around to realize that we don’t actually need all those external circumstances to be a certain way for us to get to feel the way we want to feel? 

Imagine this holiday, Christmas and New Year’s, being everything you ever dreamed of, perfect in every sense – what feelings are you experiencing? 

Create the doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Joy? Love? Connection? Peace? Pleasure? Relaxation? Meaning? Community? Safety? Balance? Creativity? Or something else? 

Now that you know what the feelings you’re longing for are, you can simplify everything by going for the feeling first and realize how much power you have over your own life quality. 

If you long to feel joy, you can put on a great song and dance. 

If you wanna feel love, you can hang out with a pet or stay extra long in a hug. 

If you wanna feel connection, you can reach out to that friend that you’re missing. 

If you wanna feel peace, you can go out in nature and sit for a while, leaning on a tree or a rock. 

Create the peace

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Create the moments you want

If you want to feel pleasure you can enjoy that piece of chocolate for at least a minute and really taste it. I could go on and on but I think you’re getting it. 

Life is a long string of moments linked together through time. 

You can affect those moments. Create lots of moments in presence where you create the feeling that you want to feel and you don’t need everything to be perfect around you. 

You don’t need to control everything that happens this Christmas. You can relax.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months, and I feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr.Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

