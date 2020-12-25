NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

LBCAC opens School of Music and asks residents 122520

LBCAC opens School of Music and asks residents to help strengthen the cultural arts in Laguna Beach

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) has announced the opening of its news School of Music, and challenges residents to get more involved through volunteerism, preserving Laguna’s history, and supporting the new music school. The LBCAC is harnessing the power of the arts for the benefit of the community and the new School of Music addresses an important need for Laguna Beach youth and residents.

Nearly everyone enjoys music, whether by listening to it, singing, or playing an instrument. But despite this almost universal interest, many schools are choosing to do away with their music education programs. 

The LBCAC is concerned about this trend and is committed to creating, preserving, and promoting the arts, for so many reasons. Musical training helps develop language and reasoning and a mastery of memorization. Learning music promotes creativity, curiosity, engagement, craftsmanship, improved hand-eye coordination, and a sense of achievement. Students learn how to commit to developing great work vs. what some consider to be mediocre work. 

Percussionist Ray Weston is the dean of the new music school. He’s well known as the drummer for Iron Butterfly and Wishbone Ash. 

“Learning about music, and how to play an instrument can open new doors and offer different opportunities in life,” said Weston. “Music can relieve stress, increase productivity, and even improve IQ. Let’s face it, if there’s one thing we can all agree on, is that music makes life better!”

Volunteering time and support

LBCAC urges lovers of the arts to support its growth by volunteering time in support of various projects and joining the new Laguna Beach School of Music. 

“During these dark times, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is working to create something we can all be proud of, and with the help of a few dedicated volunteers, we are building the Laguna of our dreams,” said Rick Conkey, Founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. 

LBCAC opens Ray

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of raywestondrums.com

Dean of LBCAC School of Music Ray Weston

“Volunteering is a great act of kindness, for it involves caring, loving, and sharing of our time, our hearts, and souls. I believe that everyone should give back to their community because volunteering not only helps people in need, but also makes us feel more fulfilled.” 

Volunteer your time and skills today. There is no time like the present and the LBCAC is looking for people with real-world skills and a passion for the arts. 

The Center is currently seeking camera operators and videographers for events, copy writers to re-communicate all the exciting things that are happening at the LBCAC, database builders to capture our growing list of patrons, performers, clients and fans, and handy people to keep the Center running smoothly. 

The LBCAC is also interested in learning about specific skills or talents that are not included in this list of open positions. Furthermore, local students can take advantage of this opportunity, as time volunteered at the LBCAC officially qualifies as school community hours. 

LBCAC opens Rick

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo 

Founder of the LBCAC Center Rick Conkey

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. By hosting fledgling and seasoned artists who are making a difference in music, video, film, dance, poetry, prose, the visual arts, and arts education, the center looks to promote emotional connections and artistic progress.

Through a dedicated space in the heart of Laguna Beach, along the Forest Avenue Promenade, Laguna’s first cultural arts center preserves one of America’s longest-running galleries and contributes to local communities through live, online, and streaming exhibitions and events. 

To sign up to volunteer at the LBCAC, click This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To donate to the LBCAD, click here.

To reserve the LBCAC for your private event, volunteer your time and/or skills, click here.

To view “Anything Goes Happy Hour” episodes, click here.

The LBCAC is harnessing the power of the arts for the benefit of the community, creating artivists, and growing the hearts and minds of our youth. This epicenter of art is located along the Forest Avenue Promenade in Laguna Beach, the heart of Southern California’s premier art colony. 

To follow the LBCAC on Facebook, click here.

For questions, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 735-8778.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.