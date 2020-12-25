NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

Jimmy Azadian selected for Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Thriving In Their 40’s” list

Dykema, a leading national law firm, is proud to announce that Jimmy Azadian, Los Angeles-based Member of the Firm’s Appellate Practice Group, was selected for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Thriving In Their 40’s” list. Azadian is profiled December 21 issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. The Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Thriving In Their 40’s” program stemmed from their traditional “40 in their 40’s,” as a way to celebrate and honor outstanding market leaders that are leading the way in their industry.

Azadian’s practice focuses on complex federal and state court litigation raising cutting-edge and core business and constitutional issues. He has served as counsel in more than 250 appeals and writ proceedings covering a wide variety of industries and subjects across the country. Throughout his career, Azadian’s been responsible for arguing cases that have had an immense impact on the law. In 2019 alone, he served as embedded appellate counsel in two major cases, helping guide both trial teams to jury verdicts in favor of Dykema clients.

Jimmy Azadian

Outside of his practice, Azadian is extremely active with the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He currently serves as Chair of the Appellate Lawyer Representatives, as appointed by Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Sidney Runyan Thomas. He was also recently appointed to serve on the Law Clerk Resource Group, a subsection of the Workplace Environment Committee. He’s also been a court-appointed mentor to civil practitioners through the Court’s Mentorship Program and has served two terms as a court-appointed member of its Advisory Committee on Rules of Practice and Internal Operating Procedures.

Azadian earned a J.D. from the Pepperdine University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles. He’s also served as an adjunct professor teaching courses in Appellate Advocacy at Pepperdine University School of Law, Law and Economics at UCLA, the Supreme Court Practicum at Northwestern University School of Law, and Legal Ethics at USC.

Azadian is a longtime Laguna Beach resident and is a leader in the PTAs.

 

