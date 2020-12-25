NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

Laguna Beach and 20 other cities file brief 122520

Laguna Beach and 20 other cities file brief supporting Sheriff

Yesterday, December 24, the City of Laguna Beach joined 20 other Orange County cities filing a legal brief supporting Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes’ challenge to a court order mandating the release of more than 1,000 inmates.

This legal challenge was filed in response to a December 11 order by the Orange County Superior Court to release up to half of the total inmate population from Orange County jails, in a declared effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. If the order stands, the inmates could be released in early January.

The Laguna Beach City Council on Monday, Dec 21 voted to support Sheriff Barnes in his legal challenge to this court order. The following cities have also joined the effort: Cypress, Dana Point, Garden Grove, La Habra, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Orange, Placentia, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Stanton, Westminster, Tustin, Yorba Linda, and Villa Park. 

The amicus brief contends that the trial court’s ruling did not provide adequate deference to the discretion provided to the duly-elected Sheriff Barnes under the controlling legal authorities. Instead, the trial court improperly gave itself the discretion properly afforded Sheriff Barnes. That kind of discretion requires careful analysis of risk factors, such as the potential for recidivism and risk to known victims and potential victims. Such an analysis was lacking in the trial court’s order.

Further, Sheriff Barnes has already taken significant action to reduce the jail population by releasing nonviolent offenders and medically vulnerable inmates during 2020. The brief argues that the focus on an inmate potentially catching COVID inside the jail fails to consider an inmate’s chances of catching COVID outside the jail too. The news is replete with stories showing the recent and significant increased risk of catching COVID by law-abiding citizens.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.