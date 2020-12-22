NewLeftHeader

clear sky

54.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

COVID-19: 3,490 new cases and 1 new death reported in OC 122420

COVID-19: 3,490 new cases and 1 new death reported in OC, 9 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,782 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including one new death reported today (December 24). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 3,490 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking a seven-day surge of 24,527 new cases and 138,310 cumulative cases to date. 

ICU capacity remains very low and hospitalization numbers very high. The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 7.9 percent unadjusted and 0 percent adjusted.* 44 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 1,893 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+39 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 405 are in ICU (+11 since yesterday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including nine new cases reported today and 51 new cases reported since last Thursday’s report.

Santa Ana experienced an increase of 583 new cases today; Anaheim experienced an increase of 421 new cases today.

The county estimates 77,459 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna. (The next update will be on Saturday, Dec 26.)

*From OC Health Care Agency: Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

COVID 19 County 12 24 20 1

COVID 19 County 12 24 20 2

COVID 19 County 12 24 20 3

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of December 24, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.