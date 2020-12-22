NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

65.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

Menton, Laguna’s Sister City, dresses up in style 122220

Menton, Laguna’s Sister City, dresses up in style for the holiday season 

As one would expect of a French city, Menton takes a stylish lead with its incredible holiday decorations. Menton, France, was established as a Laguna Beach Sister City in January 2008 when Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) Inc. was formed. LBSCA is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, nonprofit organization. The allure of the French flair is particularly evident in Menton during this time of year.

Menton Laguna's City Hall

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Florence Lagache

Menton City Hall, which is where The Salle des Mariages (wedding room) in the Italianate Hôtel de Ville (town hall) was decorated by Jean Cocteau on the theme of Orpheus and Eurydice

Menton is a town on the French Riviera in southeast France. It’s known for beaches and gardens such as the Serre de la Madone garden, showcasing rare plants. East, the hilly, medieval old town is home to Basilique Saint-Michel, with its 18th-century bell tower, and the ornate facade of La Chapelle des Pénitents-Blancs. Nearby, the Musée Jean Cocteau collection Séverin Wunderman displays works by poet Jean Cocteau.

Menton Laguna's tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Florence Lagache

One of the many themed trees in the Town Square. Florence Lagache visited Laguna Beach in October 2011 escorting 25 high school students (English class) that had been communicating weekly for a year with Odile Dewars’ high school French class.

LBSCA is a member of Sister Cities International, an organization providing leadership and guidance in the establishment and operation of sister city organizations worldwide.

Menton Laguna's Basilica

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Florence Lagache

Street Light décor with the bell tower of the baroque basilica of Saint-Michel-Archange in the background. Much like our Presbyterian Church, the basilica is a town landmark. It was built in 1619 by the Genoese architect Lorenzo Lavagna. The Bastion Museum, which features decoration by Jean Cocteau, is located in the Bastion of the port of Menton.

LBSCA Founding President Karyn Philippsen says, “I have been fortunate to be in France and Menton during the holidays…and they simply just decorate magnificently! All the little shop have decorations and many have animated window scenes. It is all so lovely.” 

Menton Laguna's street lights

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Florence Lagache

Another version of their street light décor. Each street has a different theme.

The LBSCA has a primary goal to establish and maintain long-term relationships between the City of Laguna Beach and its sister cities, Menton, France, San José del Cabo, Mexico, and St. Ives, England. These partnerships will encourage a collaborative exchange of cultural, educational, and business activities. 

For more information about LBSCA, go to www.lagunabeachsistercities.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.