R Star Foundation: a year in review

By Rosalind Russell

CEO and Founder of R Star Foundation

Since many of Stu News readers follow the actions of R Star, we have news to share on what we continue during this unprecedented year. Without question, we have all been challenged by what 2020 presented us and our world. It mattered not what plans we had as they had to be altered. As an organization reaching primarily in Nepal and locally too, we knew we had to be flexible, so we have, several times. If you like what you read about our year, let us know, even join us if you wish with your year-end gifts. It is not too late.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

CEO and Founder of R Star Foundation Rosalind Russell

Timeline for R Star, the year 2020, a most unexpected year to encounter:

January

--Rosalind presented to Monarch Bay Sunrise Rotary which wishes to have us join for a Global Grant for $30,000.

--Water project begins after three years of negotiating to bring water directly to the village homes which changes the villagers’ lives, including privately showering rather than in public as done before. This is huge, and it also means animals will be watered far better because of easier access.

--Though not a grant writer, Rosalind submits a grant a month. (Do you know how to write grants? Willing to help us? Let us know.)

February

--Presented by Also Viejo LDS Young women who are making Personal Pads!

--Jewelry Party by Gorjana, Laguna Beach, 19 percent of sales donated to R Star February 12, 12-2 p.m., brought in some welcome funds and sweet hours at the event.

--Grant submitted, small grants arrived from Amazon and PayPal and others.

March

--Large road project began in Kavre. Grading and paving add ease to getting agricultural products out for better market prices and freshness.

--Most people in KTM returned to their villages as businesses and schools begin shutting down.

--Personal Pad Solution begins officially with the LDS Young Women’s Group providing everything, labor included, at a group gathering.

--R Star’s literacy classes resume by collaboration with Rotary in Nepal, a favorite with the women.

--COVID-19: Nepal is shut down without ability to get in or out of the country.

--Grant submitted with small grants arriving each month.

April

--Our school, TOW-N, on the 22nd closed as did all Nepalese schools.

--Co-communication has been limited in rural areas because there is no WiFi connectivity.

--To access KTM, citizens are semi-smuggled in and out by vegetable trucks making deliveries.

--The Road Work continues decently though it is harder to get supplies for the work.

--Water to homes continues with digging the troughs for the piping by each residents’ family.

--COVID testing is generally not available.

--Food has become sparse as this is not harvest time.

--Teaching the TOW-N school children in rural areas can’t be done, but the teachers are going door-to-door which began late April.

--Grant submitted, smallish grants are still arriving.

Submitted photo

Schools closed, Principal Jitu, teachers and Rabin

May

--Literacy classes in our rural villages are stopped until COVID is declared over.

--The road work has been shut down.

--The water project has been closed.

--Schools reopen in KTM, so villagers are departing their village homes for the sake of their children’s education because rural schools are not reopened.

--Grant submitted, small grants arriving from PayPal and Amazon and others

June

--With lockdown continuing, nothing much is being done in Nepal other than further hardship for the people and country.

--People are without enough food supplies.

--Rabin and his friends are delivering basic food needs to villagers as food becomes available.

--A cookie project: A Nabisco manager who is a friend of Rabin’s, donated enough cookies for a single village to lift the spirits of the elderly and the children.

--R Star in the U.S. continues with the Personal Pad Solution with one woman, Beth J, doing the pattern cutting and others donating fabrics, Mike K, including our own Board member, Sidd.

--R Star is actively working with Rotary Patan So and Rotary Monarch Sunrise to promote a large grant which will go for drinking water in the Single Women’s in the municipality of Nomo Buddha helping the women, residents, and animals.

--The Sanitation Station remains in the works for the Wojetar school, Top of the World-Nepal. Progress is slow due to COVID slowing or eliminating communication by those involved to get the project underway.

--Grant submitted, small grants arriving from PayPal and Amazon and another.

July

--A Rotary Global Grant draft has been created to submit to Rotary which has been approved in Nepal’s Rotary District.

--The Personal Pad Solution project has one woman, Marilynn, woman doing the sewing. Nothing can be delivered to Nepal at this time, but we will be ready when the borders open.

Submitted photo

Rosalind Russell with Beth during Personal Pad Solution project

--The instruction sheet is being created by Sandy on our board to enclose in our kits.

--Grant submitted, small grants arriving from PayPal and Amazon and another.

August

--Research to locate kit bags, also small bags, and cotton panties has begun to complete the kits.

--Grant submitted, small grants arriving from PayPal and Amazon and others.

September

--Cynthia S has located a company which donated 1,000 drawstring bags for our pad kits.

--Our road work remains slowed as so of getting water to the village homes of 20 of our villages. One day the municipality offices are open, the next they are closed, the lines are ridiculous.

--Grant submitted, small grants arriving from PayPal and Amazon Network.

October

--The research to locate smaller bags for the pad kit continues, the panties being the least locatable at this juncture.

--Nepal remains locked down though the government is considering opening treks to the top of Mt. Everest for an increased amount of taxation which was once a huge income source in many ways.

--Grant submitted, small grants arriving from PayPal and Amazon and Network.

November

--Nepal is selectively allowing some travel out while their COVID numbers have increased considerably with testing more available.

--The tourist area, hotels and shops, remain empty, killing so many businesses in Nepal.

--Our road project and piped water to the homes remains ongoing but again sketchy as to when, yet we remain quite optimistic for the end results to appear.

--Cyndie S located 1,000 small bags to carry out soiled pads safely. The board has determined we need two types of bags, one for carrying unused pads, the second for the soiled ones because of the probability the women won’t clean the bags properly, thus endangering their health. Still, no panties located.

--Gifts were given to four of our “volunteers,” by Sidd of our Board, who are doing extreme work for R Star at this time. It was a heart to heart thank you from Sidd.

--Another Board member, Linda, wrote each volunteer a personal note beyond what we always send to those helping R Star forward, more Board members are writing notes too.

--Both the lovely gifts, Trees of Life, from Nepal made of semi-precious stones and the personal cards have been well received by the four volunteers. This is a first for R Star to actively have our board members interacting with our volunteers and we like it!

--Christmas cards were sent to those we have land addresses. Labels were created with our board member Kim. Additional volunteers for a first time, helped with labeling and stamping each card, making the project excellent. The cards began arriving the day after Thanksgiving. (Didn’t get one? Email us and we will be pleased to send you one.)

--Grant submitted, small grants arriving from PayPal and Amazon and others $2,150).

December

--Neither has the Rotary Global Grant moved forward to enact thus far, nor has the water to the homes, as expected all due to COVID stopping transportation of materials and the government offices being closed most of the time.

Submitted photo

Drilling wells before pandemic

--The Sanitation Station with two more toilets has not begun though it remains slated and necessary. With the school closed, it is moot currently, but we are sure to get this need filled.

--Road work is nearly completed with asphalt topping the rural roads

--Nearing 500 Christmas cards were personally written and sent to our military serving abroad, something we do each year for our military. (We will pick up your unused Christmas cards, or those sent to you. for free, and we will use them for next year. We will use them all.)

--A Facebook fundraiser “Giving Tuesday” was entered which brought in new donors and old for $700. With COVID, we haven’t raised funds common for us to raise in a year.

--Our TOW-N elementary school remains closed. Our teachers are going to homes and teaching the children, but it isn’t enough. Online teaching is not available in our rural schools, no WiFi.

--We have requested donors to consider gifting funds to us to purchase educational toys for our school children as they truly have nothing.

--Grant submitted, small grants arriving from PayPal and Amazon and Network.

--All IRS letters are currently up to date for the gifting year of 2020 until more gifts arrive.

--Our taxes are ready for submission December 31, 2020!

In summary, this has been a year to behold. Most organizations have been stumped to stopped. R Star has continued forward getting things prepared and readied for shipment. Work continues in our rural areas in spite of the lockdown requirements, even though not as we prefer nor as would serve Nepali villagers better. The point is, we are in movement and proud of it. We of R Star remain entirely optimistic for the year ahead!

Remember, you can do your usual Amazon shopping by going to AmazonSmile and enter R Star Foundation as the recipient which wouldn’t cost you anything and will help us immensely.

You wish to support us with a donation?

You can by going to www.RStarFoundation.org, email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , mail us at PO Box 4183, Laguna Beach, CA 92652, or call us (949) 497-4911. We are here to serve as always.