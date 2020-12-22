NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

First Annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade 122220

First Annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

First Annual beginning

Staging area at the top of Poplar Street for the First Annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade

First Annual dog

Organizer Keohen Smith with his pup

First Annual family

Family unit celebrates their first  Holiday Golf Cart Parade

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see slideshow below

 

 

