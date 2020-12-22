NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers pay homage 122220

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers pay homage to nature in recording project available online

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers (LBCS) are pleased to present a unique recording project, in which the group shares the gift of music. In this project – all recorded remotely to ensure the safety of the community – LBCS pays homage to the element of life that most residents feel was lost when our world shut down: nature. To hear the recording, click here.

With an eclectic mix of works ranging from Renaissance composers such as Josquin and Monteverdi, to highly prolific musicians of the Romantic era such as Johannes Brahms and Edward Elgar, to modern composers like Ēriks Ešenvalds, LBCS aims to paint a picture of the world we have loved, missed, and desire so much in the near future. 

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers have released a new recording, an homage to nature (seen here pre-pandemic)

LBCS says, “We hope you find our small gift a relief from, indeed, a salve and balm for, the struggles that the modern world presents. We also wish that you musically enjoy getting to know each member of the LBCS community as every selection from this project will feature each member in an almost solo capacity, as they give to you their voices in a one-to-a-part setting, creating an intimate listening experience that showcases them at their most musical and vulnerable state.”

LBCS was founded in 2008 by conductor Christin Cornell, led by conductor Cory Winter, who brought them through a period of significant growth from 2016 to 2019, and is currently conducted by Music Director Victor De La Cruz assisted by accompanist/associate conductor Ray Urwin. LBCS was born out of a strong desire to sing inspiring choral music, with excellence and artistry.

They regard themselves as an artistically disciplined, energetic group with a positive rehearsal atmosphere, combined with a high level of camaraderie. The journey of rehearsing is as important and fulfilling to them as the destination of performing.

Based in Laguna Beach, LBCS is comprised of singers from Orange as well as Los Angeles counties. Their programs are as eclectic as their membership. 

LBCS says, “We are always appreciative of your support and hope this serves as an opportunity to express how important both you and the world are to us.” 

For more information and to listen to the recording, visit www.lbchambersingers.org.

 

