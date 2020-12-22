NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

Where’s Maggi Answer 122220

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

This alien looking thing resides next to a rocket ship. Coincidence? It’s actually a piece of fun on the playground at Bluebird Park. 

Just one sharp-eyed Stu News reader was onto Maggi’s whereabouts with this one. Congrats go out to Cathy Bosko!

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 12 22 20

Click on photo for a larger image

Playground detail at Bluebird Park

 

