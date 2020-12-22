NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

Even knowing the science behind a rainbow doesn’t take away its magic. A rainbow is caused by sunlight and atmospheric conditions. Light enters a water droplet, slowing down and bending as it goes from air to denser water. The light reflects off the inside of the droplet, separating into its component wavelengths – or colors. When light exits the droplet, it makes a rainbow.

A double rainbow is often thought of as an indicator of good luck and prosperity. Therefore, if you see a double rainbow you can be hopeful that abundance and fortune are on your way!

 

