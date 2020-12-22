NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

The Art of Giving: support local artists 122220

The Art of Giving: support local artists and give the gift of art

‘Tis the season for gift-giving and merry-making! Still not sure what to get that art lover or hard-to-shop-for person on your Christmas list? The Festival of Arts has you (and them) covered while supporting local artists.

Here are two unique ideas to consider as great alternatives to traditional gifts that will surprise and impress. 

Gift Idea 1: Art by local artists

As many contemplate the meaning of gift-giving this time of year, the Festival urges everyone to remember the impacts, benefits, and joys that art can bring. Consider supporting a local Orange County artist by purchasing artwork from one of the 120+ Festival of Arts exhibitors featured in the virtual gallery walls of foaVIRTUAL. From the comfort of home, buy and view art through the Festival of Arts 3D immersive online gallery at www.foapom.com/foavirtual.   

This virtual exhibit showcases artists with an array of mediums including paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics, glass, and more. All the artwork is available for purchase from the artist, and just like the Festival’s summer fine art show, 100 percent of each sale goes directly to the exhibitor.

“Art is a timeless gift that can enrich the life of the recipient for years to come,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach.

Gift Idea 2: Dedicate a seat in their honor (now that’s unique!)

Make the season extra holly jolly with a unique and lasting tribute to a loved one. Wrap up a bright red Pageant of the Masters seat from the iconic Irvine Bowl in Laguna Beach (well, not literally – not sure it would fit under the tree). Engrave that special person’s name on your holiday list on one of those seats through the Festival’s new Pageant Legacy Society program – making them a permanent part of Laguna’s rich cultural history. 

This is perfect for gifting to art lovers, celebrating the memory of a loved one, honoring an arts enthusiast, or promoting an organization. The donation levels are $2,000 for a Loge seat, $1,000 for a Main Tier seat, and $500 for a Director Tier seat. 

To become (or gift) a Pageant Legacy Society member, visit www.foapom.com/legacy-society today. It’s a memorable gift that will last forever.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

