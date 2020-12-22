NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

65.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

Police Beat 122220

Incident Reports

Saturday, Dec 19

Laguna Canyon Road | 1700 Block | DUI

11:54 p.m. A 22-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Laguna Canyon Road | 2400 Block | DUI

2:05 a.m. A 23-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Friday, Dec 18

Unknown | Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Driving with a Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License 

11:46 p.m. A 44-year-old person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bail was set at $500.

Hillcrest Drive | 600 Block | Vandalism

10:45 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to graffiti all over the restrooms.

Unknown | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

8:12 p.m. A 21-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

S Coast Hwy | 30700 Block | Patrol Check

7:04 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to juveniles throwing rocks at a resident’s window from the beach. The window did not break.

Cypress Drive | 500 Block | Grand Theft

2:41 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of Armani glasses, a sword, and other gifts from a vehicle. The approximate loss was $2,000.

Marilyn Drive | 30600 Block | Warrants

1:13 p.m. A 40-year-old person was arrested on warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and opening or maintaining any place for the purpose of unlawfully selling, giving away, or using any controlled substance. Bail was set at $20,000.

Monterey Drive | 500 Block | Petty Theft

11:28 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a vehicle being rummaged through the night before with a red Chinese coin purse, keys, and a garage opener stolen.

Holly St | 300 Block | Petty Theft

10:49 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding a vehicle being rummaged through with glasses stolen. The approximate loss was $50.

Broadway St | 400 Block | Vehicle Burglary

10 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a vehicle being broken into with an Xbox and other Christmas items stolen. The approximate loss was $2,000.

Poplar St | 400 Block | Vehicle Burglary

9:32 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding a vehicle being broken into the night before with a tripod and camera equipment stolen. The approximate loss was $1,000.

Thursday, Dec 17

Unknown | DUI

11:03 p.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

S Coast Hwy & 10th Ave | DUI

8:05 p.m. A 55-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

S Coast Hwy & 3rd Ave | Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia

1:13 p.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500.

Outlook Drive | 300 Block | Petty Theft

9:42 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of mail from a mailbox.

Laguna Canyon Road | 20600 Block | DUI – Drugs & Alcohol 

2:13 a.m. A 24-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI – drugs and alcohol. Bail was set at $2,500. 

Wednesday, Dec 16

S Coast Hwy | 30600 Block | Violating Parole, Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle/Vessel 

6:49 p.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested for violating parole, obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency personnel, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. No bail was set. 

Circle Way | Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance 

1:35 a.m. A 53-year-old person was arrested for obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency personnel, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

