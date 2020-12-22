NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Starry starry night

Dennis 5Now it’s winter, the calendar winter, that is. There’s also a meteorological winter that runs from December 1 until the end of February, whether it be February 28 or 29 that month. The meteorological winter involves the coldest three months of the year, December, January, and February for most of the country. 

March sees the sun much higher in the sky as the month progresses, so I always refer to the meteorological winter rather than the calendar winter. March can get some cold spells, but generally temps begin to climb noticeably with some warm spells well into the 70s and even 80s in parts of the Plains, Midwest, and East. It hardly ever does that in December, January, and February.

Now that we have the shortest day of the year out of the way yesterday, the Earth’s axis will begin to shift slowly southward with a gain of about a minute per day of daylight at first, and then about two minutes per day come the middle to latter part of January. By late February and early March it goes up to about three minutes a day on occasions. Today’s sunrise and sunset in Laguna is 6:54 a.m. and 4:47 p.m.

Before I forget, last night we witnessed conjunction of two planets in the low western skies for the first time since the Middle Ages as Jupiter and Saturn looked almost like they were one planet. It was a most rare event, as it won’t happen again until the 25th century. Pretty soon Venus, the third brightest object in the western sky, will be visible after sunset, while Mars is visible fairly high in the southern sky after sunset.

It’s either feast or famine here on the Pacific West Coast as California can’t buy a drop of rain while the soggy, depressing Pacific Northwest is getting truckloads of rain for days from an atmospheric river, and they haven’t seen one minute of sun for over a week. I don’t want to hear anybody down here ever complain about some May gray or June gloom, as it’s a walk in the park compared to the conditions up there! A lot of folks up there develop a phobia known as ombrophobia and severe climate depression. Ombrophobia is the utter fear of rain. It’s real, people. 

Believe it or not, there’s yet another tropical disturbance taking shape near Puerto Rico in the Eastern Caribbean. The low is still a depression with only a 30 percent chance of further development, but nevertheless all eyes on the U.S. coastal mainland are monitoring this low and squirming, and rightly so. If it does become a tropical system, even though those chances are slim, people are still wondering if this hyper 2020 season will ever be laid to rest with a record 30 named systems already on the books. If you’ll remember the 2005 season saw a tropical system in January. Stay tuned on that one. 

Merry Christmas to everyone! ALOHA!

 

