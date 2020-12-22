NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

Photo by Mark Porterfield

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission has reinstalled the “Boom Boom Bench,” the sculptural love seat by artist Michael Stutz at the beach access at Mountain Road. The original bench was created of weaved stainless steel and did not weather well in the oceanfront environment. The artist replicated the bench in bronze, a more durable material for the site. The piece was originally funded with the support of Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima.

 

