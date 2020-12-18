NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

PMMC to hold live Zoom event with Dr. Hendrik Nollens 121820

PMMC to hold live Zoom event with Dr. Hendrik Nollens on saving our killer whales

On Monday, Dec 21 at 1 p.m., Pacific Marine Mammal Center invites the public to a live Zoom event with Dr. Hendrik Nollens titled “Saving our Killer Whales.”

Guests will learn about how Dr. Hendrik Nollens and Pacific Marine Mammal Center, along with a team of veterinarians and biologists, are evaluating new methods to assess the health of the endangered southern resident killer whales in the Pacific Northwest.

Learn about saving our killer whales with Dr. Hendrik Nollens and PMMC on Monday 

Participants will also hear about how the team will evaluate the feasibility of remotely assessing metrics that are indicators of changes in the health of Southern Resident Killer Whales (SRKW) while in the Salish Sea. 

These metrics and assessments will enhance the early identification of declining or improving health of whales. They will also lead to insights regarding the mechanism(s) underlying declining body condition, reduced fecundity, and survivorship of SRKW. 

Remote health assessments have been developed in other free-ranging cetaceans and have been shown to result in rapid, tangible management decisions to improve recovery. 

This collaboration between NOAA, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and SeaDoc Society will allow managers to objectively recognize early indications of the effect of management actions, detect indicators of effects at the individual whale level, and confirm medium-term indicators of population trends.

To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/saving-our-killer-whales-tickets-131385703175.

 

