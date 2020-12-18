NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

SOW launches new identifying and reporting service for distressed ocean animals 

Saving Ocean Wildlife (SOW), a project of The Ocean Foundation, is a California-based nonprofit that assists the local community in identifying marine wildlife and reporting on animals in danger. 

SOW is led by Co-Directors Dan Pingaro and Laura Kasa. Dan, formerly a resident of Laguna Beach when he was Executive Director of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, went on to lead the Ocean Institute as their CEO prior to co-directing Saving Ocean Wildlife. He has partnered with Laura Kasa, who had success with engaging communities in Northern California around ocean conservation when leading Save Our Shores as their executive director for almost a decade.

Identifying animals

The waters of Southern California have a rich biodiversity of ocean wildlife. Sadly, some of these animals are endangered and all of the species off of our coast face daily threats such as ship strikes, entanglements, and plastic pollution. 

To help local communities become more aware of which animals live in our ocean backyard, SOW has created a free Wildlife Field Guide with detailed pictures and information of California’s most common ocean animals. The guide enables everyone to know what they are seeing when they come across an animal while boating, fishing, or walking the shores. 

To download the guide, click here.

Local residents can make a difference by becoming more aware of what wildlife is out there, reporting on animals they see, and making individual or business donations to SOW’s efforts to continue its work to help save our ocean’s greatest asset: ocean wildlife.

“I love what SOW is doing, and I look forward to them being a resource for our office and the community in protecting sea life,” Lieutenant Jim Cota, City of Laguna Beach. 

SOW launches turtle

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Brown sea turtle

Animal reporting service

 “When a dead animal or an animal in distress is spotted, people often do not know what to do or how to report it,” says Pingaro. 

SOW offers a unique reporting service for any ocean animal sighting directly on its website. Anyone can take a picture of an animal while walking the beach or boating and upload the picture and fill out the online form with the specific sighting details. 

To report a sighting, click here.

Using this “Report an Animal” feature for dead or distressed animals will immediately send a message to NOAA so they can respond with the dispatch of appropriate and available resources to either rescue an animal in distress or retrieve a dead animal on the shore so that a necropsy (an animal autopsy) can be performed. Being able to respond to animals even when they are dead is important for gathering critical information about cause of death in order for scientists and policy makers to better understand what is impacting the species. 

Raising awareness 

The key to helping these animals survive is engaging the public to raise more awareness of the animals that live here and provide tools for individuals to report what they see. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is responsible for the Large Whale Disentanglement Response Network and the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, which respond to animals (including turtles) that are dead or in distress. 

SOW launches humpback

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Humpback whale 

To help these network members (the Pacific Marine Mammal Center is a local member) perform their important work, it is critical to involve the community to gather more information on sightings of whales, dolphins, seals, sea lions, and turtles whether they are travelling up the Laguna coast, in distress, or washed ashore. By providing the community with tools to report what they see, we can get more eyes on the ocean to observe what is happening off of our coast, report animals in trouble, and help NOAA to quickly become alerted so they can coordinate with a local network member to respond.

Teaming up for positive change

SOW was created to collaborate and connect the local California community with the need to identify and report any animals on the waters from Santa Barbara to San Diego and beyond. 

“We wanted to help engage more people in the effort to understand what is happening with the wildlife off of our coast,” states Kasa. “Many of these animals migrate through our local waters. Besides partnering with NOAA here in California, SOW has partnerships with research groups in Canada and Mexico to share information in hopes of better protecting these animals. These migratory animals know no international borders, so it is the responsibility of all of us working together to help them make a safe journey past our shores each year.” 

“With such a long coastline and so many animals in our ocean, NOAA’s efforts here in California to protect wildlife require many partners. Saving Ocean Wildlife is assisting with a critical component of encouraging more reporting so we can get a better understanding of what is happening on the water. Working together with local organizations conducting research and rescue efforts, SOW will help improve the protection of species in dange,” said Justin Viezbicke, NOAA California Stranding Network Coordinator. 

About Saving Ocean Wildlife

Saving Ocean Wildlife (SOW) is a nonprofit creating partnerships with scientists, policy makers, and people like you to save ocean wildlife. SOW is engaging the community to get eyes on the ocean to help identify, report, and monitor these animals. 

Visit www.savingoceanwildlife.orgfor more information or to make a donation.

 

