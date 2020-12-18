NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

LOCA brings smiles to Glennwood House 121820

LOCA brings smiles to Glennwood House at donut painting class

LOCA Arts Education provides visual arts workshops to people of all ages and abilities in Orange County. Among the many locations LOCA serves is Glennwood House, a residence for special needs young adults in Laguna Beach.

LOCA instructors provide both video and in-person workshops weekly at Glennwood. The imaginative projects have included Picasso-styled portraits, decoupage boxes, collages with inked print overlays, marbleized paper fans, and greeting cards for loved ones. Recently Lisa Mansour and Carla Meberg taught a “Donut Decorating” class, using a canvas print of one of Mansour’s plain donut paintings as the base. 

LOCA brings residents

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Donut paintings were created by Glennwood House residents in LOCA class

“I thought it would be fun for the whole class to design their own donuts. After some basic color mixing instruction, the residents were free to decorate their canvases in whatever way they wished. The results were completely enchanting!” said Mansour. Once the masterpieces dried, she stretched them and displayed them at Quorum Gallery in Laguna Beach, where she is a member artist.

 “LOCA loves connecting Glennwood residents with our community, by providing art related field trips and opportunities for exhibiting their work,” said Board President Carla Meberg. Mansour invited the residents to Quorum for a private afternoon reception. The smiling residents were thrilled as they saw their vibrant creations in a real art gallery. The donut paintings were viewed by the public during December’s First Thursdays Art Walk. 

LOCA brings gallery

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Glennwood residents (L) with Lisa Mansour at Quorum Gallery

“I loved this arts collaboration between LOCA, Glennwood House, and Quorum Gallery, and hope to plan more events like this in the future,” Mansour said. With the government’s latest stay-at-home orders, LOCA instructors have been busy preparing lessons by video, to continue to engage with Glennwood residents. 

LOCA has brought artists and art lovers together through education for the past 26 years. Community outreach programs, such as at Glennwood, are provided free to ensure all people have access to workshops. 

The nonprofit organization operates its programs through fundraising, donations, grants, and membership fees. LOCA invites both artists, and those who value the arts, to become members or make a donation to LOCA. 

“With everyone’s support, we can continue to connect skilled artists with newcomers, and keep the time-honored tradition of arts education thriving in our community,” said Vinita Voogd, Vice President. 

To learn more about LOCA, visit www.locaarts.org or call (949) 363-4700.

To learn more Glennwood Housing Foundation, visit www.glennwoodhousing.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.