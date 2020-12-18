NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

Community Eagle Scout project completed 121820

Community Eagle Scout project completed in time for Christmas

Laguna Beach Troop 35 of the Orange County Council of Scouts BSA, and chartered by the Laguna Presbyterian Church, is proud to announce the progression of another scout on his journey to the highest achievement available in Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America. 

Elliott Leeds, Life Scout of Troop 35, completed 15 music stands for his Eagle Scout Project and delivered them to Laguna Beach Jazz Band teacher Steven Wade on Friday afternoon, December 11, 2020. The project took months to plan, design, fund, and build. Although Elliott hasn’t quite completed his Eagle Scout Rank yet, he’s getting close. He still has one Merit Badge that’s almost done, some Eagle Scout Project paperwork, and a Board of Review left before he achieves the rank of Eagle Scout. Then he will join his older brother Logan Leeds, whose Eagle Project resurfaced all lettered informational posts in the James Dilley Preserve of Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. 

Community Eagle building

Elliott’s “Griffin” Patrol mates: (L-R) Elliott’s brother Logan, Elliott Leeds, Luke, Meredith, Will Briggs, Will Neukomm, Clay Leeds, and Alex

Elliott’s parents are longtime Laguna locals, educators, and community activists Kimberly Leeds and former Troop 35 Scoutmaster Clay Leeds. “We are so proud of Elliott. His tenacity to lead the completion of these music stands and to help others and work so hard to achieve his Eagle Scout Rank is inspiring.”

When he’s not scouting, Elliott plays club soccer on the Laguna Beach Football Club with coaches Mike Thomas and Andy Thomas. Elliott is also becoming a fantastic saxophone player and loves jazz.

In all, Elliott delivered eleven “Sitting” music stands and four “Standing” music stands (32” tall and 48” tall, respectively) built to be used by trumpet, standup bass, trombone, tuba players, and others. The music stands are made of high-quality birch plywood stained white, 30” and 12” piano hinges, and a lot of screws.

Community Eagle with sax

Elliott and his saxophone

In the spirit of community, Elliott’s “Griffin” Patrol mates, as well as many community members and his family, worked together to complete the music stands. Many of Elliott’s Patrol mates met at the age of six, as Tiger Cub Scouts of the Laguna Beach Pack 35 at Laguna Presbyterian Church. They’ve worked together, hiking, camping, cooking, and cleaning for each other on their collective journey to achieve Eagle Scout Rank.

Elliott and his family would like to thank all of his Griffin brothers, as well as the Parker, Stellar, Neukomm, Briggs, and Bammer families, and Grandma Jane. They also love Grandpa Ted, who helped design the tri-folding music stands. 

Mr. Scott Wittkop, Multimedia and 3-D Media Design and Production teacher at Laguna Beach High School, will have LBHS Honors students create a logo for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band, to place on the front and top of the music stands. Elliott thanks Mr. Wittkop for his ideas and help. 

Community Eagle with Wade

Steven Wade and Elliott

Elliott would also like to thank Mr. Steven Wade, who came up with the idea and helped instill a love of music in Elliott and a love of the saxophone. Mr. Wade is “very” excited about how the new music stands for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band turned out. They were engineered to last a long time and were finished just in time for Christmas. Now, if only there could be performances. Due to COVID, all band classes are on Zoom so the band members do not get to play with each other in person. 

Elliott would like to extend big thanks to Mrs. Keyser and the Laguna Beach Band Boosters for helping fund the project, and also to Ganahl Lumber (Vicki, John, and Mike), and Coast Hardware (Barbara) for their support. Also a big thanks to the crew at Laguna Woods Home Depot (Diana, Ian, and Julia) for their generosity and all those cuts. It truly takes a village for a project this extensive.

 

