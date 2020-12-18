This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

LBFD seeks community donations for “Spark of Love” Toy Drive

The Laguna Beach Fire Department, in partnership with Southern California Firefighters and ABC7, is again taking part in the annual “Spark of Love” Toy Drive. The campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Riverside counties. Toys collected in the respective counties are distributed locally.

This year marks the 28th anniversary of the Firefighters’ “Spark of Love” campaign, which will run through December 24. The Laguna Beach Fire Department has been involved since the program’s inception and each fire station will serve as drop-off sites for new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Jonah drops off his gift to Firefighter Grant Brady for the “Spark of Love” campaign

Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to any of Laguna Beach’s four fire stations. Please help us all stay safe by following COVID-19 safety recommendations, including remembering to wear a mask when dropping off your toy donation, ringing the fire station doorbell, and placing the unwrapped gift in the designated “Spark of Love Drop Box,” which will be placed outside each Laguna Beach Fire Station.

Any new, unwrapped toy must be in its original packaging or box. Sports equipment (balls, tennis racquets, baseball bats, etc.) is not required to have a box or package. The fire department cannot distribute clothing, personal care items, blankets, etc.

Drop off toys or sports items at these four Laguna Beach Fire Stations:

Fire Station 1: 501 Forest Ave

Fire Station 2: 285 Agate St

Fire Station 3: 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd

Fire Station 4: 31646 2nd Ave

For more information on the “Spark of Love” campaign, visit https://abc7.com/sparkoflove/.

Boys & Girls Club challenges community to a $50K match for new roof

What do the The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, John Schwartz, and Charles Antis have in common? A shared passion to install a new roof on The Club’s Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center.

“As we worked to renew our building insurance for our main clubhouse, we hit an unexpected roadblock,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB). “After completing a building assessment, our insurance company informed us we needed a new roof in order to have full coverage in case of wildfire. Every day, we give local youth the opportunity to play, grow, and learn in a safe environment. Installing a new roof will ensure that everyone who steps through our front door can enjoy a safe and nurturing environment for years to come.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Canyon Branch

The new roof comes with a $100,000 price tag and the enthusiasm of a local philanthropist, John Schwartz. “John and his family have deep roots in Laguna Beach,” said David Armendariz, Chief Relationship Officer for BGCLB.

“He was the first person we contacted about our newest challenge and opportunity. We are deeply grateful to announce that the David Schwartz Foundation made a very generous $50,000 challenge gift to help put a roof on the building. During this special time of the year, annual donations to support services for young people are a priority. The dollar-for-dollar challenge gift from the Foundation was given to encourage the community to make an additional gift to build a new roof.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Club student works on computer at the clubhouse

The Club is also grateful to announce that Charles Antis of Antis Roofing is also helping with the project. Charles is an industry leader who has helped numerous nonprofits with their roofing needs including Habit for Humanity and the Ronald McDonald House. Antis is reaching out to his contacts in the roofing industry for donations of in-kind product to help make the new roof a reality.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Students working hard at the Canyon branch

It takes a community to help a child, and it will take a village to put a new roof on the Laguna Beach clubhouse.

To make a gift, contact David Armendariz at [email protected] or (949) 715-7918.

Meowry Christmas from the cats of Blue Bell!

Blue Bell Foundation for Cats offers loving and compassionate care for senior cats whose owners can’t care for their pets any longer, because of relocation, illness, or death. This is their beloved cats’ retirement sanctuary.

And life is never dull for these older cats in their spacious home in the canyon. Forty-one volunteers take shifts petting the kitties throughout the year – and take great joy in celebrating the holidays and their birthdays.

(Because of the great care they get, Blue Bell cats live much longer than the average cat, so much so that Chairperson of the Foundation Susan Hamil has been known to remark, hearing of a cat that passed away at 18, “What, so young?”)

This week, the Blue Bell retirees are getting ready for Christmas.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Terri Karman

What was that sound? Did I hear a mouse stirring?

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Terri Karman

Here comes Santa Paws!

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Terri Karman

Come on, you elves need to hurry up. It’s nearly Christmas and cats all over the world can’t wait for their new boxes!

For more information about volunteering or donating to this great cause, visit www.bluebellcats.org.

Prepare to kiss your beliefs about mistletoe goodbye…

By Lynette Brasfield

Volunteer, Laguna Canyon Foundation

In many parts of the Laguna Coast Wilderness Parks, you’ll see clumps of mistletoe on the branches of sycamore trees, most clearly visible in winter when the trees lose their leaves – the mistletoe clusters look rather like large green pom-poms.

Mistletoe, of course, is often associated with Christmas and the tradition of kissing under one of its twigs, complete with white (not red) berries.

Unromantically, however, its name is said originally to mean “dung on a twig” because early Anglo-Saxons thought that it grew out of bird droppings in trees.

And they were right…! That’s how the seeds are spread.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Mistletoe is clearly visible on these sycamore trees near the parking lot at the James Dilley Greenbelt Preserve

So where did the tradition begin?

Well, for one thing, in the Middle Ages, it was believed that mistletoe had magical properties and could keep evil spirits at bay. Also, because it stays green while the trees are bare, speculation is that the parasite was considered a symbol of fertility.

Parasite?

Yes, indeed.

Mistletoe is a hemi (partial) parasite which attaches to a tree via sucker roots and absorbs some water and nutrients from its host plant.

However, it also produces some of its own food via photosynthesis in its green leaves and provides food and shelter for birds and butterflies, like the great purple hairstreak. Most healthy trees are not harmed by small quantities of mistletoe.

Oh, and it is poisonous for humans to eat (but obviously not birds).

But by all means hang it in your doorway! Just don’t take it from the sycamore trees, where it is performing an important function, providing safe refuge for small flying creatures.

For more information about our wondrous wilderness, visit www.lagunacanyon.org to learn about local flora and fauna.

Laguna Playhouse presents Karen Carpenter-inspired virtual holiday special

Laguna Playhouse is excited to present the virtual concert Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter. This video-on-demand performance is available for purchase through 5 p.m. on December 25, with viewing available now through December 28.

Chicago’s favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring (Wicked, Broadway in Chicago) and her exceptional band present the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. A storyteller sure to stir the heart, multi-award-winner Kettenring tenderly chronicles Carpenter’s troubles and triumphs with a familiar angelic radiance.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Heidi Kettenring stars in holiday special presented by Laguna Playhouse, a tribute to Karen Carpenter

Around the Town Chicago calls the show, “Glorious. An elegant, tear jerking, sing along concert event.” Songs include “Close To You,” “Merry Christmas Darling,” “For All We Know,” and “The Christmas Song.” The show is produced by Chicago-based company Artists Lounge Live.

Heidi Kettenring is best known for starring as Nessarose in the blockbuster musical Wicked (Broadway in Chicago). Her national tours include Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Belle).

Chicago-based concert company Artists Lounge Live presents popular music of yesterday performed by singular talents of today. “Superb musicianship and powerful storytelling set us apart. Our company of headliners honor their musical icons with mastery, intimacy, and empathy. With the music as our guide we explore the cultural landscape of America both then and now. Through popular music, our shared heritage, we offer audiences an authentic emotional connection. We believe in the restorative power of live entertainment for both the individual and the community.”

Ticket proceeds will provide crucial support to Laguna Playhouse. Tickets are available for $35 at www.lagunaplayhouse.com. To view concert, patrons must have a high-speed internet connection.

For more information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Dr. Schott’s office teams up with The Sandpiper to sell merchandise

Dr. Stephen Schott has practiced dentistry in Laguna Beach for over 30 years. He has also been a member of the Sawdust Festival and is active in the community. The Harrells, owners of The Sandpiper, have been friends of Dr. Schott and his team for many years, and Dr. Schott wants to help them during the pandemic. As a small business too, Dr. Schott’s office is hoping to bring in new patients while, at the same time, helping one.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The team at Dr. Schott’s office with Chuck Harrell, owner of The Sandpiper

Dr. Schott is offering an in-office “sensational whitening” ($125 value) to anyone who purchases two shirts from The Sandpiper or free X-rays and exam ($225 offer for new patients only) to those who purchase four pieces of merchandise from The Sandpiper.

Buyers can show proof of receipt and call the office to make an appointment at (949) 499-5344.

Dr. Schott’s office is located at 32322 S Coast Hwy, #A.

For more information about the practice, go to www.schottdds.com.

Cox Communications temporarily doubles speed of service for Connect2Compete participants through end of school year

Cox Communications will temporarily double the download speeds for its low-income internet service Connect2Compete through the end of the 2020-21 school year. This increase will be effective through June 30, 2021.

As many schools across the country continue to operate virtually, this increased speed will provide families and students peace of mind to complete schoolwork, communicate with teachers, and have the same opportunities to access information as their classmates.

The Connect2Compete program is available to families with at least one K-12 student at home and who participate in government subsidy programs. Families can qualify for Connect2Compete by visiting www.cox.com/c2c.

“Connect2Compete was created to augment the classroom and it has now transformed to power the entire classroom for many students,” said Chanelle Hawken, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for Cox Communications. “We’ll continue to support students throughout this time of virtual learning.”

In addition to offering affordable internet options, Cox continues to partner with local, regional, and national organizations including PCs for People, which provides discounted, refurbished laptops and accessories to families that qualify for the Connect2Compete program.

Cox also is continuing to offer free access to outdoor Wifi hotspots nationwide through the end of the school year. These free access points make it easy for students to connect to the internet wherever needed.

In addition to the internet and device offerings, Cox has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club on their digital learning platform in order to keep Connect2Compete students engaged while remote. MyFuture is The Boys & Girls Club of America’s digital platform that empowers children and teens to learn new skills, share accomplishments, and earn recognition and rewards via gamification in a safe and fun online environment. Connect2Compete customers can easily access this tool in Cox’s Digital Academy, an online learning platform full of computer literacy tips, educational videos, tutorials and interactive games.

Parents looking for tips and advice on how to transition from parent to teacher can learn more here.

For more information on Cox’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit www.cox.com.