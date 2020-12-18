NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 121820

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

December 18, 2020

(Almost) Rainless in Laguna

Dennis 5We were still rainless here in December 2020, until yesterday’s late-afternoon showers, which led to the most beautiful double rainbow. They say the double rainbow is an indicator of good luck and prosperity – count me in!

December’s normal rainfall in Laguna is about two and a half inches. We’re already behind for the 2020-21 season, as we’ve only collected around a half inch here since the new season began on July 1. It ends next June 30, just like the fiscal year. 

Normal rainfall up to December 18 is 3.22 inches. Laguna has actually had three rainless Decembers over the years, and those were in 1960, 1989, and 1990. Laguna’s wettest Decembers have been 11.65 inches in 2010, 9.89 inches in 1997, and 9.55 inches in 1955, with the 1955 and 2010 downpours the product of atmospheric rivers.

Just for the record…Laguna’s driest seasons saw 3.41 inches in 2006-07, 3.71 in 1989-90, 4.22 inches in 2001-02, and 4.30 in 1960-61. Laguna’s wettest seasons saw 37.27 inches in 1997-98, 34.45 inches in 2004-05, 33.86 inches in 1977-78, 32.25 inches in 1982-83, and 31.21 inches in 1968-69. 

Normal for a whole season in Laguna is 13.95 inches, which puts us in what is known as a semi-arid zone, where the average is 10-20 inches of rain a year. Less than 10 inches is considered arid as in our desert regions. Most of Southern California falls in the arid to semi-arid zone. You have to go north of Point Conception to get into a region with 20 or more inches annually. The further north you go the wetter the seasons, but that’s only in places west of the inland mountains including the Sierra Nevada and the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest. 

Our local rainfall can vary dramatically from year to year as it always depends on how present or absent the Eastern Pacific high off our coast is. So far this year that high has been pretty much camped over the Eastern Pacific, which results in incoming moisture-laden North Pacific storms taking a turn to the northeast toward the Pacific Northwest and avoiding California for the most part. This is a normal setup when a La Nina event is going on as it is this winter, so I’d be surprised if Laguna ended up with 10 inches or more of rain when all is said and done.

So we’re very dry down here so far this season, but the weather has been just wonderful for the most part, with ample sunshine and temps in the high 60s for the most part. There have been some terrific sunsets this fall with the added help of bands of high clouds, cirrus and altocumulus, lighting up the sky. 

We are so fortunate to live in this great climate and not in the Northeast, where presently one of the fiercest nor’easters in years has been absolutely crippling a huge area involving 15 states from North Carolina to Maine with feet (not inches) of snow, including ice storms, sleet, and winds up to 60 mph. And that’s only the beginning! It’s not even the first day of winter until next Monday. I don’t see how they do it and I really don’t care! It’s their choice. 

That’s why we live here! ALOHA!

 

