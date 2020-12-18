Local Dr. Anita Wang serves on emergency staff at COVID-19 overflow facility in Costa Mesa
By DIANNE RUSSELL
As of this morning, Friday, Dec 18, ICU bed availability in Southern California is at zero percent. In response to the increasing shortage of beds, on Monday, Dec 14, Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa opened as an 80-bed overflow facility for COVID-19 patients who have been stabilized.
On December 21, Dr. Anita Wang, an emergency room physician who has operated Wellness, Longevity and Aesthetics in Laguna for six years, will join their staff.
Patients who are stabilized – but not well enough to be completely discharged from a hospital and go home – would be transferred to the overflow facility where they might still need emergency doctors if they take a turn for the worse.
Field hospital experience
Dr. Wang has 35 years of experience as an emergency physician – previously at UCLA Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center, and St. Mary’s Medical Center – and has an extensive background as a team leader with Doctors Without Borders. She was in China from 2002-2005, serving as the team lead in Beijing during the 2003 SARS outbreak.
“I’m not naïve to this field hospital type of treatment. When I flew into Beijing, I noticed it was very quiet. I could hear the birds sing. Then I read an article about the SARS coronavirus,” she says. “That was the area where there was the highest instance. Everyone was locked in, and then everyone started to leave the area, which was the worst thing to do. So we went in and set up a field hospital.”
Fast forward to December 2020. Dr. Wang says, “Here in Orange County, we’re seeing a peak after the Thanksgiving holiday. During the first peak, it was individuals, but sadly, because of the holiday gatherings, we’re now seeing whole families infected. It’s more difficult and more stressful, because parents and grandparents are dying.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Dr. Wang
Dr. Anita Wang in May at a California hospital
Dr. Wang also explains how the demographics of the virus have changed.
“In the ICU, the numbers are up for younger people who have been out in the workplace. In the beginning, it was the elderly people, now it’s 20, 30, and 40-year-olds. Hospital beds are overrun. The field hospitals in the communities are taking the overflow.”
Blood clotting disorder
“COVID-19 is a blood clotting disorder, and we’re seeing it in all the organs – brain, lungs, kidneys. We’re seeing patients who get mild symptoms and also long-haulers. I have one patient who has had COVID-19 since March, and still has a fever, heart palpitations, and can’t walk. It’s a devastating disease. Six months later [after being infected], another patient celebrated a victory because of the ability to get up out of bed and back into bed without assistance.”
Dr. Wang emphasizes that we need to be diligent in adhering to public health policies – wearing masks, washing hands, and staying distanced.
Public health tool
“We need federal leadership for an additional public health tool,” she says. “With the saliva test, we would know results within 5-8 minutes.”
“It will be a game-changer, I think, to help people quickly identify if their symptoms are due to COVID,” says Dr. Michael Mina, an infectious disease specialist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “But from the perspective of truly stopping or massively slowing this pandemic, this test isn’t designed for that.”
The technology the test uses detects proteins from the virus called antigens. The most commonly used tests, known as PCR tests, detect genetic material from the virus.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Dr. Wang
Dr. Anita Wang in her office
In an interview with KX FM, Dr. Wang said, “Mina has been advocating for the FDA to approve much simpler, less expensive antigen tests that could be produced in the tens of millions per day. The FDA currently requires tests to detect at a Ct value of 40 and below – so a person may be diagnosed with COVID-19 but not infectious. Scientists and public health experts now believe that a less sensitive test, detecting at a Ct 35 (higher viral load) would only identify infectious individuals as COVID-19 positive.
“A cheaper, less sensitive test like the $1-3 at-home saliva paper strip test
could be performed daily and could be used more widely by more individuals. Even if missing a positive result on day one for someone with COVID-19, the person testing themselves on subsequent days would provide the positive result and allow the person to begin quarantining and notifying others who may have also been exposed.
“Just imagine: individuals could check themselves often, and given a positive result, self-quarantine and notify their doctor to confirm the result with a standard swab test. Taken a step further, the government could affordably provide these tests to all citizens. Businesses, schools, and restaurants could more definitively know how to act if each participant took the test and showed their negative result before entering. The public could move about more freely with confidence if these tests were employed as required for certain establishments like offices, classrooms, and restaurants.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Dr. Wang
At California hospital in May
Build a better host
Dr. Wang poses the question, “Why does an 80-year-old get a mild case and a 20-year-old a severe case? The 80-year-old may watch their diet, eat no processed food, and limit sugar, and the younger patient may not. It’s what’s going on in the host. It’s health, not age. It’s 25 percent genetics, 75 percent lifestyle. Western medicine looks for disease, is based on disease and early detection, not prevention or prediction.
“Our bodies are constantly battling infections and viruses all the time. This virus is a whole-body system. There are 8 to 10 nutrients such as and Vitamin D, zinc, and selenium that are really the most important for fighting infections.”
Dr. Wang feels that we need to build a better host to fight off the virus. In addition to all the public health measures, she wants to help people before they get COVID-19 by building up their immune systems.
She further explains that inflammation is a root cause, and we need to get our systems balanced in the gut (90 percent of the inflammation is from the gut) and detox.
To this end, she is transitioning into more time in her office (90 percent).
“I now practice the philosophy of medicine I have held for myself, which is a combination of Eastern medicine, that is good for prevention and chronic disease, and Western medicine, for acute care and advance life-saving technology. There is a growing trend of integrative medicine specialists that are trained in functional medicine, anti-aging, regenerative medicine, and holistic medicine, etc.”
For more information, go to www.anitawangmd.com.