NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

Guest Letter Robert T. Braithwaite 121820

Guest Letter

Robert T. Braithwaite

President & CEO

Hoag

Stay at home as much as possible and keep masks on when you are out

Dear Neighbors, 

The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Orange County and (yesterday) we began vaccinating Hoag’s front-line staff. I am optimistic that we will soon turn the page on this challenging chapter. But we are not there yet. 

As you may have heard, COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply in our community. Today we have the highest number of people hospitalized at Hoag with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The clinical teams are doing an exceptional job caring for every patient that comes to our hospitals, urgent care centers, and physician offices. 

Guest Column Robert Braithwaite

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hoag Hospital

Robert T. Braithwaite

I am writing to ask each of you to do your part to curb the rise in cases. At this point, we all know what to do: stay home as much as possible, keep your mask on when you are out, and refrain from gathering – including those holiday parties and gatherings that we all yearn for, but know we should not host or attend. 

It is a sacrifice, and in a year of sacrifices this one can seem hard to make. But in this season of goodwill I ask that you practice the compassion and kindness to others that staying home represents. Your actions could make all the difference. 

Please know that you are not in this alone. Hoag is here for you. If you have a medical emergency such as the signs and symptoms of a stroke or heart attack, do not hesitate to come to Hoag’s hospitals or urgent care facilities. Hoag facilities are safe, and the medical staff is among the best in the nation. 

In fact, Hoag successfully treated the first known COVID-19 case in the state, and we are grateful for the talented and dedicated medical team that keeps our community safe while caring for newborns, patients with cancer, people suffering from heart attacks, and, yes, patients battling COVID-19. 

At times these men and women seem like superheroes. But even superheroes need a hand from time to time. 

So, please, do your part this holiday season. Stay home. Stay safe. Do all that you can to avoid circumstances wherein you become vulnerable to the transmission of the virus. 

In this season of giving, I ask that you keep first responders and the most vulnerable members of our community forefront in your thoughts as you do your part to give the gift of good health.

Sincerely,

Robert T. Braithwaite

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hoag Hospital

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.