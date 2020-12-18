NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 101  |  December 18, 2020

COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Hoag Hospital 121820

COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Hoag Hospital

COVID 19 delivery man with cart

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hoag Hospital

The first delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is off-loaded and delivered to Hoag Hospital Newport Beach on Wednesday morning, Dec. 16. Initial vaccines will be allocated to frontline medical personnel and to those employees and patients in rest homes.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.