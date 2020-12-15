NewLeftHeader

clear sky

63.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

FOA’s first-ever virtual gala raises nearly $300K 121520

FOA’s first-ever virtual gala raises nearly $300K for the arts

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach, producer of the world-famous Pageant of the Masters, raised nearly $300,000 at its first-ever virtual gala on Saturday, Dec 5. 

Simply ARTrageous: Live the Legacy Virtual Gala celebrated the past, present, and future of the nonprofit organization with musical performances, special guest celebrity appearances, testimonials, and comedic skits. 

With over 1,500 guests tuning in from across the United States, the night was not only about celebration, but also generosity. Anyone who missed the event may watch a recording of it at www.foapom.com/virtual-gala. Donations will still be accepted, and proceeds will help support the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. 

“We are beyond humbled and grateful to everyone who made this event possible,” said Festival of Arts Board President David Perry. “We thank the donors for showing their support during these challenging times and for helping to position the organization for a stronger reopening in 2021.” Funds raised from the event will help the Festival of Arts continue its mission of making the arts accessible to all through programming, career opportunities, workshops, and scholarships.

FOA's first ever hosts

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Festival of Arts “Simply ARTrageous Virtual Gala” hosts Dave Foley and Tony Guerrero

Hosted by composer, producer, and musician Tony Guerrero and comedian, actor, and writer Dave Foley, the virtual gala opened with a montage of activity from past seasons at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. Everything was abruptly halted when the hosts realized that the year is 2020 and the grounds are empty. As they entered the vacant Irvine Bowl, they were greeted by the voice of Pageant of the Masters narrator, Richard Doyle, welcoming gala guests to the virtual event. 

The evening continued with musical acts by Melissa Manchester, The Salty Suites, Starr Parodi and Jeff Eden Fair, Luanne Homzy, Tommy Davy, Mark Turnbull, and Laura Dickinson. Celebrity guests Bryan Cranston, Joe Mantegna, Jane Lynch, and Kate Flannery sent their well wishes to the virtual gala guests, speaking on the importance of the arts in our communities and reflecting on their experiences at the Festival and Pageant. 

Local artists Mike Tauber, Vinita Voogd, and Mitch Ridder as well as past scholarship recipients Issac Kramer, Ryan Hedden, and Corey Hedden shared the impact the Festival of Arts has had on their career in the arts. Many Pageant principals, including director Diane Challis Davy and scriptwriter Dan Duling, and volunteers, Adrian Van Deudekom, Mike Cavanaugh, Anthony Loesch, Jamie Swensington, and The Pohl family, expressed the importance of the Pageant in their lives. 

Guests were also treated to a sneak peek at Art People, an upcoming exhibit at Laguna Art Museum by artist and photographer Matthew Rolston featuring portraits of Pageant volunteers. Longtime patron and fan Lois Mastorcola and Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen spoke about the Festival of Arts as a community tradition and the importance of supporting it. 

The finale was an uplifting holiday song, “Swingin’ Little Christmas,” performed by Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, and Tim Davis. It was composed and arranged by Tony Guerrero. 

Anyone donating $100 or more was automatically entered in the drawing to win six incredible prizes, including original artwork by Festival artists Mike Tauber and Vinita Voogd; a personalized collector’s volume of Art People with signed print by photographer and artist Matthew Rolston; two tickets to the 2021 Pageant of the Masters Celebrity Benefit Event; a two-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton of Laguna Niguel; and a walk-on role in the 2021 Pageant of the Masters. The winners were Rob Taliento, Rita Weinreb, Catalina Quintero, Marian Heymsfield, Faith Manners, and Maureen McGrath. 

The Festival of Arts Simply ARTrageous Live the Legacy Virtual Gala was made possible thanks to the generosity of sponsors including Stephen R. Davy Violins, The Ritz-Carlton of Laguna Niguel, Partners Bank of California, and Yamaha.

To learn more or to make a donation in support of the arts, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.