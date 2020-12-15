NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

School Board to select new leadership at Thursday’s meeting 121520

School Board to select new leadership at Thursday’s meeting, new members sworn in

The agenda for Thursday’s regular Board meeting has been posted here. The meeting will be held virtually (link and public comment directions below). At 5 p.m., newly elected members Kelly Osborne and Jan Vickers will be administered the Oath of Office. The Board will adjourn into closed session and then reconvene for open session at 6 p.m.

The Board will consider acceptance of the annual audit report as presented by auditor Eide Bailly, LLP. The Board will also consider temporarily increasing the certificated substitute rate of pay and approve contracts for student COVID-19 testing.

The Board will also conduct its annual organizational meeting, electing a president, clerk, and several representative appointments to outside organizations and committees.

Viewing the meeting and Public Comment via Zoom:

To view the meeting, go to www.lbusd.org/liveboardmeeting and then click on the appropriate link for closed or open session.

Public Comment:

Public Comment is accepted in writing prior to the meeting, or by phone or webinar during the meeting. Live public comments will be accepted during the designated public comment periods of the meeting. The time for live comments will be limited, so prepare your remarks accordingly.

Public Comment via electronic submission may be submitted no later than Thursday, Dec 17, 2020 by 12 p.m. via the following link: December 17, 2020 Public Comment Request Form.

If you would like to make a comment and you are viewing the meeting via Zoom webinar, raise your hand during the designated public comment period, and un-mute your microphone once recognized to do so.

Closed Session Public Comment via phone at 5 p.m.: Members of the public may call in using the Zoom meeting phone number: (669) 900-6833; Webinar ID is: 958 2074 3570. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment.

Open Session Public Comment via phone at 6 p.m.: Members of the public may call in using the Zoom meeting phone number: (669) 900-6833; Webinar ID is: 921 4978 1061. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment.

 

