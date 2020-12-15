This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Celebrate and enjoy your

birthday!





KX FM breaks fundraising record during on-air pledge drive

KX FM 104.7 in Laguna Beach recently completed its annual on-air fundraising event “KX Takeover,” where 53 members of the community guest-hosted radio programs in an effort to raise money for the nonprofit station. This year, the guest DJs cumulatively raised $85,854, smashing all previous fundraising records in the radio station’s eight-year existence.

“We are still recovering from gratitude and awe at the support we received this year,” said station founder Tyler Russell McCusker. “Given the circumstances, we went in with low expectations, but it seems the community has recognized the hard work we have put in during the pandemic to prove our station’s relevance and importance in Laguna Beach, perhaps now more than ever,”

During the five-day event, community members hosted one-hour shows, competing to raise the most money and win the “Silver Tongue” award, a custom-designed trophy by Otterbach. The guest DJs curated the music for their shows and took calls from family and friends who made on-air pledges to support the radio station.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Loreen Gilbert, this year’s Silver Tongue Award winner

Loreen Gilbert, President & CEO of WealthWise Financial Services, won this year’s Silver Tongue Award by raising $8,000. She joins previous KX Takeover winners Larry Nokes, Awakening Code Radio, Bobbi Cox, and Cookie Lee.

“I am thrilled to be honored with the Silver Tongue Award from KX FM,” said Gilbert. “Our team at WealthWise Financial embraces the importance of giving back to our community. At WealthWise, we help our clients create a legacy, and charitable giving is one key aspect of that aspiration. It takes a village to make an impact, and we are happy to do our part.”

Community members Nia Evans and Brenden Hexberg came in second place, raising $7,655. Council Member Peter Blake came in third, raising $7,525. Other KX Takeover participants included Mayor Bob Whalen and his wife Kirsten, a Festival of Arts artist, Council Member Sue Kempf, Mark Christy and Team Hobie, IMAX filmmakers Greg and Meghan MacGillivray, Chamber of Commerce President Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Friendship Shelter Executive Director Dawn Price and husband Jerry, Chapman University Dean of Students, and many more.

“I had the best time raising funds and awareness for our beloved local radio station,” said Blake. “I can’t imagine Laguna without KX!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Council Member Peter Blake and wife Stephanie Bachiero, an accomplished artist

The content in this year’s 53 Takeover shows highlights the beauty, diversity, and strength of the Laguna community, with hosts ranging from people of all ages, professions, interests, and tastes in music. All shows from KX Takeover can be streamed at www.kxfmradio.org/takeover.

KX FM is deeply grateful for the support it received this year and is proud to serve Laguna Beach, according to Russell McCusker. It is because of the community support that KX FM continues to be a source of information and entertainment for the community.

For more information on KX FM, visit www.kxfmradio.org.

Boys & Girls Club challenges community to a $50K match for new roof

What do the The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, John Schwartz, and Charles Antis have in common? A shared passion to install a new roof on The Club’s Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center.

“As we worked to renew our building insurance for our main clubhouse, we hit an unexpected roadblock,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB). “After completing a building assessment, our insurance company informed us we needed a new roof in order to have full coverage in case of wildfire. Every day, we give local youth the opportunity to play, grow, and learn in a safe environment. Installing a new roof will ensure that everyone who steps through our front door can enjoy a safe and nurturing environment for years to come.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Canyon Branch

The new roof comes with a $100,000 price tag and the enthusiasm of a local philanthropist, John Schwartz. “John and his family have deep roots in Laguna Beach,” said David Armendariz, Chief Relationship Officer for BGCLB.

“He was the first person we contacted about our newest challenge and opportunity. We are deeply grateful to announce that the David Schwartz Foundation made a very generous $50,000 challenge gift to help put a roof on the building. During this special time of the year, annual donations to support services for young people are a priority. The dollar-for-dollar challenge gift from the Foundation was given to encourage the community to make an additional gift to build a new roof.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Club student works on computer at the clubhouse

The Club is also grateful to announce that Charles Antis of Antis Roofing is also helping with the project. Charles is an industry leader who has helped numerous nonprofits with their roofing needs including Habit for Humanity and the Ronald McDonald House. Antis is reaching out to his contacts in the roofing industry for donations of in-kind product to help make the new roof a reality.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Students working hard at the Canyon branch

It takes a community to help a child, and it will take a village to put a new roof on the Laguna Beach clubhouse.

To make a gift, contact David Armendariz at [email protected] or (949) 715-7918.

Guest Column

Another lockdown: How to mindfully get through it again

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

We’ve just been issued another stay-at-home order and I am finding it a little difficult, feeling stressed and overwhelmed because as a local business owner, I worry for many, many reasons.

Maybe you can relate – and maybe for you, it might be even worse.

Maybe you’re struggling with mental health issues from months and months of isolation. Or you’re trying to figure out how to pay your bills because you’ve lost your job or some of your hours. Or you’re dealing with a sick loved one.

If you’re in that overwhelmed place right now – if you’re frustrated and at the end of your rope – I get it. I really do. And I don’t have any simple answers for those very real, and perhaps seemingly insurmountable problems.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

I can say, though, that things aren’t always what they seem. And no matter what’s coming down the road, there are a few things we can all do to help ourselves get through this day with our sanity intact. So, we’re less harried, more grounded, and better able to handle whatever the future may bring.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/

Here are a few mindful ways I approach the day when everything feels like too much:

Only do what you can accomplish by single tasking

I find it incredibly hard to be present when I have to do multiple things at once, because I feel like I’m failing at all of them, and inevitably get caught in my head, judging myself and my efforts.

I also don’t enjoy anything when I’ve overlapped tasks – even if some of them individually could otherwise be enjoyable, like spending time with my son or writing. It’s like having twenty tabs open in my mind, with music and video clips and Netflix shows all playing simultaneously. All good things, but not all at once!

Even in normal times, most of us have to multitask – there’s just so much to do in a day. But still, I’ve realized I can ask for help with a lot and simply let some things go. I can wash the dishes later. Or make a non-cooked lunch. Or not do some of the little things I’d like to do, but don’t actually have to do for this site.

This isn’t easy for perfectionists. We want to think we can do it all – and do it all well. And if we can’t, we’re hard on ourselves. But I’ve begun to tell myself, at the end of the day, if I can’t reasonably accomplish everything on my to-do list, the problem isn’t me, it’s my workload.

So do one thing at a time, and if you feel you simply can’t, ask yourself if that’s really true, or if you’re just attached to your busyness – because you feel productive, or it gives you a sense of control, or it allows you to avoid emotions you maybe don’t want to face.

Practice tiny acts of self-care

There was a time when I thought simple acts of self-care weren’t worth the effort. I’m an all-or-nothing person! But a day with twenty-five minutes of self-care, spaced out, feels far better than a day with no self-care at all.

Here are a few more of my favorite tiny acts of self-care:

--Reading one chapter or a few pages of a book for pleasure

--Using a facial mask to feel cleaner and rejuvenated

--Doing absolutely nothing for five minutes – just sitting and letting myself be

--Calling someone I love to catch up

--Lying with my legs up a wall to soothe my muscles and relax my mind

--Applying lotion to my hands and massaging it in to relieve tension

--Eating something healthy or drinking a green juice instead of having a processed snack

--Doodling for a few minutes and reconnecting with my creative brain

--Checking in with myself and asking, “What do I need right now?” Then giving it to myself, whether it’s a break, a glass of water, or a walk around the room.

--Doing something I enjoyed a kid, like making up a stupid dance to a song I love

Practice what I call radical self-appreciation

I find that hard days are a lot easier when I’m easier on myself. Not always easy to do when the day feels hard because I often find a way to blame myself for the difficulty, like I’m just not good enough or strong enough. Or I didn’t make the right choices, and that’s why things feel so difficult now.

To counter this, I try to imagine I’m watching someone I love living my life and think of what I’d tell them if they felt overwhelmed or down on themselves.

I have even gotten into the habit of mentally calling myself “sister” sometimes – kind of weird, I know – because I am always highly empathetic toward my sister.

So when I’m struggling, I might say, “Sister, you’re doing great! No one I know can do as much as you, or as well!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Signs of the times – important ones to follow!

And then as a more preemptive act of self-appreciation, I try to check in with myself throughout the day to note things I’m doing well. And sometimes it’s not about doing, but about being.

Great job being understanding when you really wanted to judge.

Good on you for being thoughtful when you could have been swept up in your own stuff.

Way to go on cutting yourself some slack – right now – even though you feel like you sucked at life today!

I know from personal experience that hard times feel even more draining when we beat ourselves up every step of the way. It’s like walking through a storm carrying your own flailing, screaming twin on your back.

The storm won’t be any less ferocious because we’re kinder to ourselves, but the journey is much less taxing when we consciously choose to love ourselves through it.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

A very berry Christmas to you: It’s time to get your Toyon!

Did you know? Toyon, pictured here at Aliso/Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, is common in the western part of California. It’s a major component of the coastal sage scrub plant community. It should be fruiting soon alongside the trails near Barbara’s Lake, too.

It is said that early settlers in Southern California mistook it for holly – hence the name Hollywood. No one knows for sure if this is the true origin of the name, but it’s a fun theory.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Toyon, otherwise known as Christmas berries, in Wood Canyon

The berries, which mature in the fall, are consumed by birds, including mockingbirds, American robins, and cedar waxwings, as well as coyotes. They don’t taste too good to humans, though – too acidic.

You could say that the shrub is Nature’s Christmas tree. Who needs tinsel when you have Toyon?

(Laguna Canyon Foundation says that the trails are being “loved to death” now that people are hiking and biking instead of going to gyms that are closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. They estimate that three times as many folks are using the trails than this time last year.

You might want to consider a Christmas contribution to help LCF maintain our wilderness area and protect our wildlife. Their website is www.lagunacanyon.org – you’ll also find some wonderfully educational blog posts there!)

Laguna Playhouse presents Karen Carpenter-inspired virtual holiday special

Laguna Playhouse is excited to present the virtual concert Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter. This video-on-demand performance is available for purchase through 5 p.m. on December 25, with viewing available now through December 28.

Chicago’s favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring (Wicked, Broadway in Chicago) and her exceptional band present the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. A storyteller sure to stir the heart, multi-award-winner Kettenring tenderly chronicles Carpenter’s troubles and triumphs with a familiar angelic radiance.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Heidi Kettenring stars in holiday special presented by Laguna Playhouse, a tribute to Karen Carpenter

Around the Town Chicago calls the show, “Glorious. An elegant, tear jerking, sing along concert event.” Songs include “Close To You,” “Merry Christmas Darling,” “For All We Know,” and “The Christmas Song.” The show is produced by Chicago-based company Artists Lounge Live.

Heidi Kettenring is best known for starring as Nessarose in the blockbuster musical Wicked (Broadway in Chicago). Her national tours include Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Belle).

Chicago-based concert company Artists Lounge Live presents popular music of yesterday performed by singular talents of today. “Superb musicianship and powerful storytelling set us apart. Our company of headliners honor their musical icons with mastery, intimacy, and empathy. With the music as our guide we explore the cultural landscape of America both then and now. Through popular music, our shared heritage, we offer audiences an authentic emotional connection. We believe in the restorative power of live entertainment for both the individual and the community.”

Ticket proceeds will provide crucial support to Laguna Playhouse. Tickets are available for $35 at www.lagunaplayhouse.com. To view concert, patrons must have a high-speed internet connection.

For more information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.