 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Local sisters start Run Laguna for weekly runs with a fun scavenger hunt on December 23

Last Wednesday, Dec 9, was the inaugural run for Run Laguna, A Local Running Club, started by sisters Rachelle and Danielle Petrucci. They plan to meet weekly (on Wednesdays) at the Laguna Beach Beer Company parking lot. 

Rachelle says, “They have been kind enough to allow us to meet there – they are open for beer to-go. We meet at 5 p.m. and will have a preset route of three miles.

“Run Laguna [A Local Running Club] is a group my sister and I started. We both love running and our community and feel the two go hand in hand! With the current state of our world – the stress piling up due to COVID, ever-changing rules and orders – we wanted to share the way that we best manage our stress.” 

There were five runners for the first group run, but Rachelle says, “We’re looking forward to it growing. We think a run group could be great for our community.” 

During their December 23rd run, they will be doing a Christmas Scavenger Hunt, so the sisters encourage runners to invite a friend or two to team up. “We will provide a list of different Christmas items to find on your run – take a picture, return back, we will tally up and announce a winner! We can’t wait to run with you.

“Running is one of those things that doesn’t require much – put on a pair of running shoes and walk out your door – doesn’t matter how ‘fast’ or how ‘slow’ you go, the effect on your body and your mind is the same.

“We wanted to get people together as safely as possible (outside in the fresh air, naturally socially distanced) for a stress-relieving good time. Runners can do the full loop of three miles, make it shorter, or make it longer! Runners are encouraged to wear a headlamp or follow behind someone who is wearing one (6 ft of course).”

As their group grows, they’d like to add a long run on Saturday mornings. “The routes around Laguna Beach are endless, and there are so many beautiful places to explore – we are very excited to see this group grow!” Rachelle says.

Rachelle wants to make sure that residents are aware that all levels are welcome. “We want to encourage those who are just beginning, just getting into it, or have been doing it all their life! My sister and I both have quite a bit of running experience and can answer questions about running too. Please feel free to reach out to either of us and give us a follow on Instagram @runlaguna, both our accounts are also linked there.” 

The sisters look forward to marathons resuming. “We both really enjoy running marathons and can’t wait for this pandemic to end so we can get back to races.”

 

