 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Sawdust Art Festival closes Outdoor Marketplace 121520

Sawdust Art Festival closes Outdoor Marketplace due to COVID-19 concerns

The Sawdust Art Festival announced on Saturday via social media and its website that it would be closing its Outdoor Marketplace immediately due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Due to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in our own area, and several confirmed cases among our Sawdust family, we wish to take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, and guests. Therefore, the Outdoor Marketplace is now closed. Anyone who pre-purchased a ticket for the final three days of the Marketplace will be refunded,” the release reads.

“Special thanks to all who made and enjoyed our Outdoor Marketplace. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing everyone again for our summer show.”

Sawdust Festival exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sawdust Art Festival

Sawdust Art Festival has closed its Outdoor Marketplace; support local Sawdust artists by clicking here

Local residents are encouraged to support Sawdust artists by shopping for handmade gifts online. Many Sawdust artists have websites and social media pages, with the ability to take orders remotely.

For more information including a comprehensive list of Sawdust artists, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org/artists.

 

