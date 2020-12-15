NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Prepare to kiss your beliefs about mistletoe goodbye 121520

Prepare to kiss your beliefs about mistletoe goodbye…

By Lynette Brasfield 

Volunteer, Laguna Canyon Foundation

In many parts of the Laguna Coast Wilderness Parks, you’ll see clumps of mistletoe on the branches of sycamore trees, most clearly visible in winter when the trees lose their leaves – the mistletoe clusters look rather like large green pom-poms. 

Mistletoe, of course, is often associated with Christmas and the tradition of kissing under one of its twigs, complete with white (not red) berries.

Unromantically, however, its name is said originally to mean “dung on a twig” because early Anglo-Saxons thought that it grew out of bird droppings in trees.

And they were right…! That’s how the seeds are spread.

Prepare to mistletoe

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Mistletoe is clearly visible on these sycamore trees near the parking lot at the James Dilley Greenbelt Preserve

So where did the tradition begin?

Well, for one thing, in the Middle Ages, it was believed that mistletoe had magical properties and could keep evil spirits at bay. Also, because it stays green while the trees are bare, speculation is that the parasite was considered a symbol of fertility. 

Parasite?

Yes, indeed.

Mistletoe is a hemi (partial) parasite which attaches to a tree via sucker roots and absorbs some water and nutrients from its host plant. 

However, it also produces some of its own food via photosynthesis in its green leaves and provides food and shelter for birds and butterflies, like the great purple hairstreak. Most healthy trees are not harmed by small quantities of mistletoe.

Oh, and it is poisonous for humans to eat (but obviously not birds).

But by all means hang it in your doorway! Just don’t take it from the sycamore trees, where it is performing an important function, providing safe refuge for small flying creatures.

For more information about our wondrous wilderness, visit www.lagunacanyon.orgto learn about local flora and fauna.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.