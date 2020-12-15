NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Laguna Art Museum presents Pee-wee’s Playhouse 121520

Laguna Art Museum presents Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special virtually

On Thursday, Dec 17 at 6 p.m., join Laguna Art Museum for the virtual presentation of Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special. Grab some apple cider and popcorn and enjoy this star-studded extravaganza.

The presentation of Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special, based on the Saturday-morning television program, is a holiday tradition for Laguna Art Museum. In the film, amid an avalanche of stars, Pee-Wee straps on his skates and glides into the holiday season with Christmas cards, carols…and Charo!

Laguna Art Museum Pee wee

Submitted photo

LAM presents “Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special” virtually on Thursday, Dec 17

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. 

To view the film at home, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/pee-wees-christmas-special.

 

