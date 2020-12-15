NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Drive-thru Chalk Walk and food drive 121520

Drive-thru Chalk Walk and food drive for Laguna Food Pantry and Orangewood this weekend 

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (December 18 through 20) from 5 to 9 p.m. each night, a “Drive-Thru Chalk Walk” will be held by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 22851 Aliso Creek Rd in Aliso Viejo. 

The drive-thru format will allow participants to remain safely in their cars while viewing over 70 chalk drawings positioned on custom built easels for easy viewing, with beautiful holiday lights, inspirational music, and spiritual messages from local religious leaders of different faiths. The chalk drawings are done by professional as well as amateur artists from Orange County and Los Angeles County. 

Drive thru chalk Santa

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Santa Claus from the 2019 Chalk Walk

As this time of year can be difficult for so many, there will also be a food drive for the Laguna Food Pantry, as well as a drive for the Orangewood Foundation during the Drive-Thru Chalk Walk. 

Requested donation items from the Laguna Food Pantry include canned proteins (canned salmon, tuna, chicken, beans), breakfast cereal, peanut butter, rice, soup, friend beans, pasta, and pasta sauce. 

Requested donation items from the Orangewood Foundation include gift cards to Amazon, Target, and Uber, earbuds/headphones, and hygiene items such as body wash, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste/toothbrush, and socks. Please bring your donated items with you to the Chalk Walk, and they will be safely collected from you as you exit. 

Drive thru chalk Polar Express

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

2019 Chalk Walk – Polar Express 

Any donation will make a difference! 

Enter into the building’s parking lot from the westbound lane of Aliso Creek Road (heading up the hill). Participants are asked to remain in their cars as they will be directed by assistants to join the traffic flow of the drive-thru format. 

This unique, festive, art-filled event will be one you don’t want to miss!

 

