NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Cox Communications temporarily doubles speed 121520

Cox Communications temporarily doubles speed of service for Connect2Compete participants through end of school year  

Cox Communications will temporarily double the download speeds for its low-income internet service Connect2Compete through the end of the 2020-21 school year. This increase will be effective through June 30, 2021.

As many schools across the country continue to operate virtually, this increased speed will provide families and students peace of mind to complete schoolwork, communicate with teachers, and have the same opportunities to access information as their classmates.

The Connect2Compete program is available to families with at least one K-12 student at home and who participate in government subsidy programs. Families can qualify for Connect2Compete by visiting www.cox.com/c2c.

“Connect2Compete was created to augment the classroom and it has now transformed to power the entire classroom for many students,” said Chanelle Hawken, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for Cox Communications. “We’ll continue to support students throughout this time of virtual learning.”

In addition to offering affordable internet options, Cox continues to partner with local, regional, and national organizations including PCs for People, which provides discounted, refurbished laptops and accessories to families that qualify for the Connect2Compete program. 

Cox also is continuing to offer free access to outdoor Wifi hotspots nationwide through the end of the school year. These free access points make it easy for students to connect to the internet wherever needed.   

In addition to the internet and device offerings, Cox has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club on their digital learning platform in order to keep Connect2Compete students engaged while remote. MyFuture is The Boys & Girls Club of America’s digital platform that empowers children and teens to learn new skills, share accomplishments, and earn recognition and rewards via gamification in a safe and fun online environment. Connect2Compete customers can easily access this tool in Cox’s Digital Academy, an online learning platform full of computer literacy tips, educational videos, tutorials and interactive games. 

Parents looking for tips and advice on how to transition from parent to teacher can learn more here.   

For more information on Cox’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit www.cox.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.