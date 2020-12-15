NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

City Council member George Weiss is ready to address the issues facing the town and residents

By DIANNE RUSSELL 

Some of the characteristics George Weiss learned in his professional career seem tailor-made for his new position as City Council member. Working in corporate America as an executive for big telecom companies, like AT&T and MCI, he managed and trained a sales group, ran budgets, and learned to balance customers’ needs with corporate demands. 

Weiss says, “I learned to ask the right questions, dig for accurate information, make fiscally sound decisions, and work with different groups to achieve effective results.”

However, there’s no doubt that his life history will also be an important factor in performing his duties as Council member. 

“I was born in a Mennonite home. My family were refugees who lost their farm. A Mennonite family took us in, at that time a family of five kids, soon to be seven with the addition of me and my younger sister. We came to America in 1951 and settled in Chicago,” says Weiss. 

City Council Weiss closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

George Weiss

“My father worked as a mason as did my older brother. My father died when I was six, leaving my mother as the sole breadwinner. Financially, we made up for the loss of my father’s income by working. All of my siblings started working as teenagers. My first job was at a pharmacy, as stock and delivery boy, at the age of 12. I attended Catholic grade school, high school, and college, graduating with a degree in psychology from Loyola University. I served in the Marine Corp. I was the first in my family to graduate from college.”

Weiss later married and had two sons, the first of whom the family lost to rare form of cancer he contracted while serving in the Peace Corps.

“I’ve been through some rough times in my life, but this was the most difficult thing a parent can experience,” Weiss says. “My son Rick never complained during that entire year and a half of this ordeal. That gave me both comfort and courage to carry on. A year after Rick’s passing, we moved to Laguna.” 

Moving to Laguna

Weiss admits that Laguna is an easy town to meet people and even easier when you start getting involved in civic organizations, and during his years here, he has participated in many: LB Film Society as a member, Board member, and Chair; Laguna Beach Beautification Council, Board member and Chair; the City’s Housing and Human Services Committee as a member and Chair; member of Transition Laguna; and member of Village Laguna. 

City Council Weiss sworn in

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

George Weiss is sworn in by Lisette Chel-Walker

In 2019, along with David Raber and Mike Morris, Weiss founded Laguna Residents First, an organization that owes its existence to the meeting of civic groups that met in April 2019 to consider solutions to the changes they saw happening in our town. 

“I’ve also spent three years restoring 15 acres of open space in Bluebird Canyon along with Chris Reed, so I’m a hands-on environmentalist.” 

Weiss admits that serving his community made his life richer and fulfilling. “There’s a saying I like, it goes, ‘If you want to be happy, make someone else happy’, and I include Mother Nature in that saying.” 

In his new role as Council member, Weiss is looking forward to addressing specific issues confronting the city.

Top priorities for 2021

“One of my top priorities for 2021 are Affordable Housing and ADUs. While the former may take some years to become a reality, I think we can make significant progress this year. Bob Whalen has graciously allowed me to become a co-liaison for the Housing and Human Services Committee. This group and affiliated subcommittees are already working hard on plans for both types of housing. We have not built any affordable housing in Laguna Beach in 30 years, and it’s time we did.” 

Another major priority is working on issues related to the environment. 

Weiss says, “I’d like the City to consider joining surrounding cities, like Fullerton, Costa Mesa, and Irvine who recently adopted Community Energy Aggregation. This program allows residents to choose between electrical energy from fossil fuels or renewable sources. We need to continue to make decisions for our City that reduce our carbon footprint and with the goal of becoming the greenest city in California.” 

City Council Weiss family

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

The Weiss Family: (L-R) son Morgan, George, and wife Pavan

“I’d like to see every new city vehicle we lease or buy be all electric. I’d like to the City install solar panels on city buildings to serve as an example to residents and reduce the City’s use of energy from fossil fuels. I will be advocating for a long-term solution to our sewer system and waste treatment plant. Both need to be upgraded so we don’t have another sewerage spill like we did in November 2019 and so we achieve ‘toilet to table’ water quality that can be recycled for use by residents and businesses.” 

The City and COVID-19

Weiss offers comments on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the City and Mayor Bob Whalen has done an excellent job of keeping residents safe. I can only add that we need to be sensitive to economic dislocation and loss of income suffered by business owners, landlords, and workers. What can be done that hasn’t already been done, I do not know, but as a community we need to come together and consider how we can help those affected by the pandemic. 

“Our family, my wife, my son and his wife who are living with us are spending as much as we can to support local restaurants. I urge everyone to patronize local restaurants and stores as much as their budget allows. We will get through this and I’m confident we will be a better, more caring community as a result.” 

Certainly, this is a challenging time to take on the responsibilities of City Council member, but Weiss seems more than ready for the task.

 

