 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Holiday feasts for takeout from Laguna restaurants

By Diane Armitage

Can you believe Christmas Eve is just nine days away? 

Fortunately, a number of Laguna Beach restaurants are ahead of the curve with a variety of takeout/delivery options for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This article lists seven participating restaurants, but more are on their way. 

As other Laguna chefs chime in this week, I’ll be updating this “Holiday Feast” list in my Laguna Beach Restaurant Directory at www.TheBestofLagunaBeach.com just click on the directory and check the “Holiday Offers” box for your options. (Don’t just wait for the holidays. You can also search all restaurant updates on daily menus and hours as we all support our restaurants in this “to-go” mode.)

Keep in mind: Resort restaurants that typically cater to holiday feasting families are not open this Christmas season. The restaurants at our beloved Laguna resorts such as Surf & Sand’s Splashes, The Montage Loft, The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s Harvest Restaurant, and others in the area are only allowed to serve in-room dining options to their registered guests. 

This time, I’m ordering the entries in the order they were received: 

Nirvana Grille 

Christmas Mix & Match. Chef Lindsay Smith will be offering a cornucopia of options for your Christmas feast in her online to-go menu. Choose your own brunch items or lunch/dinner feast items from a variety of proteins, vegetables, sides, and desserts. Consider, as example, Filet Mignon cooked to your liking, Basil Aioli Roasted Salmon, or Herb Grilled Whole “Loup de Mer” Sea Bass. Throw in cocktails or wines by the bottle, too. Create your own menu for two people or more. 

Available for Ordering: Now through Monday, Dec 21.

To order: Order online at www.NirvanaGrille.com.

Price: Varies according to your order

Australian Wagyu option #1 is $395 + tax and gratuity

Frenched Pork Roast option #2 is $325 + tax and gratuity

Pick-up: Schedule your pick-up time for Christmas Eve, Dec 24.

Holiday feasts Chef Lindsay

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Chef Lindsay Smith, owner of Nirvana Grille

Brussels Bistro 

4-Course Prix Fixe Menus. Brussels offers three 4-course options this holiday season. The appetizer across all three options is a 16-piece “appetizer-verrine” – 4 smoked salmon, 4 crab claws, 4 shrimp, and 4 pork belly. All provide for 3-4 people. 

Option #1 - Christmas Turkey Slices (Turkey Breast) and Gravy is joined with Apples & Cranberry Sauce, Gratin Dauphinois, and Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans.

Option #2 - Roasted Salmon and Spinach in Puff Pastry, Fresh Spinach, Mashed Potatoes. 

Option #3 - Beef Wellington (Filet of beef wrapped in phyllo pastry) with Beef Reduction Sauce, Fingerling Potatoes, and Green Beans. 

The dessert across all options finishes beautifully with four fresh-baked apple tarts. 

Brussels Bistro Available for Ordering: Now through Tuesday, Dec 22.

To order: Order online at www.BrusselsBistro.com. (Christmas Dinners cannot be shipped.)

Price: 

Christmas Turkey option #1 is $80 + tax and gratuity

Roasted Salmon in Puff Pastry option #2 is $120 + tax and gratuity

Filet of Beef Wellington option #3 is $160 + tax and gratuity 

Pick-up: December 24 between 10 a.m. and noon.

Broadway by Amar Santana 

6-Course Prix Fixe Menu. Chef Amar has created a feast that allows you to choose from two proteins at two price points. Each meal serves four. 

Broadway Available for Ordering: Now through Monday, Dec 21.

To order: Order online at www.BroadwaybyAmarSantana.com.

Price: 

Australian Wagyu option #1 is $395 + tax and gratuity 

Frenched Pork Roast option #2 is $325 + tax and gratuity 

Pick-up: Schedule your pick-up time for Wed, Dec 23.

Holiday feasts Broadway

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Broadway by Amar Santana

As an option this holiday season, consider the heady eggnog concoction from Broadway by Amar Santana

P.S. Add Broadway’s signature eggnog, a 16-ounce bottle for $18 serves two. It’s made up of quite a heady blend of Cognac, Spiced Rum, Pineapple, and Toasted Pecan. 

Oak Laguna 

4-Course Prix Fixe Menu. Chef Chris Mahler is offering The Oak Holiday Feast for 4 people. 

The “Main Event” offers 2 Roasted Cornish Game Hens with fig glaze and wild rice and chestnut stuffing. His best-selling Beet Salad serves up arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and pomegranate. And sides consist of Cauliflower Au Gratin and Green Bean Casserole. Finish with Maple Pecan Pie (yum). 

Holiday feasts Oak

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Oak Laguna

Oak Laguna is serving up Roasted Cornish Game Hens to-go

Oak Laguna Available for Ordering: Beginning Tuesday, Dec 22.

To order: Call Chef Chris direct at (949) 433-6233.

Price: $170 (feeds four) + tax and gratuity 

Pick-up or delivery: Occurs on Christmas Eve, Dec 24.

GG’s Bistro 

Christmas A La Carte 

Co-Owner Francesca is still devising a number of festive dishes for your holiday feast. While some items have already been posted, she plans on having the entirety posted this week. 

One specialty you might strongly consider: Sea Bass with Mashed Potatoes on a Spinach Bed. Otherwise, choose from a variety of proteins, sides, vegetables, desserts, and cocktails, too.

GG’s Bistro Cafe Available for Ordering: This week through early Christmas Eve. 

To order: Order online at www.GGsCafeBistro.com.

Price: Varies according to your order

Pick-up: Schedule your curbside pick-up time for the 23rd, 24th or 25th between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Holiday feasts GGs

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of GG’s Bistro

The Christmas Sea Bass option from GG’s Bistro

Driftwood Kitchen 

4-Course Prix Fixe Menu. Chef Rainer Schwarz’ Christmas-To-Go feeds 6-8 people. 

He’s also offering two protein options as follows: 

Option #1: Double R Ranch Rotisserie Prime Rib Roast with specific vegetable side of Grilled Jumbo Asparagus and Heirloom Carrots and au jus for the roast. 

Option #2: Diestel Whole Roasted Christmas Turkey has its specific sides of Green Beans and Heirloom Carrots and the always-necessary cranberry sauce and sherry-sage gravy. 

Either option also comes with Parker House Rolls, Driftwood Winter Salad, and Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (with atomic horseradish sauce). Finish either meal with a Traditional Christmas Yule Log “Buche de Noel.”

Driftwood Kitchen Available for Ordering: Now through Tuesday, Dec 22. 

To order: Order online at www.DriftwoodKitchen.com

Price: 

Rotisserie Prime Rib Roast option #1 is $340 + tax and gratuity 

Whole Roasted Christmas Turkey option #2 is $285 + tax and gratuity 

Pick-up: Schedule your curbside pick-up time for Christmas Eve, Dec 24, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

Sapphire.Cellar.Craft.Cook 

5-Course December Holiday Meal Box. The Sapphire team is offering this special through the entire month of December. The Holiday Box feeds four to six people. It includes two Grilled Bone-In Ribeye Steaks, four Grilled Salmon Filets, salad, mashed potatoes, farmer’s market vegetables, and homemade Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. 

The Holiday Box also includes a $20 gift card for future use. Three special promotional wines are also available. Sorry, no substitutions. 

Sapphire Available for Ordering: Pre-order 24 hours in advance of desired pickup anytime in December. 

To order: Order online at www.SapphireLagunaBeach.com

Price: $189 + tax and gratuity

Pick-up: 24 hours later during normal operating hours. 

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and the largest, up-to-the-minute Laguna Beach Restaurant Directory  at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

