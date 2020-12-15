NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Judge orders release of 1,800 OC inmates 121520

Judge orders release of 1,800 OC inmates, while Sheriff and District Attorney voice concern

Last Friday night, a Superior Court judge ordered the release of more than 1,800 Orange County inmates due to COVID-19 challenges inside the OC jails.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes issued the following statement, “If the order stands, it will result in the release of more than 1,800 inmates. Many of these inmates are in pre-trial status for, or have been convicted of, violent crimes and will be released back into the community. This order puts our community at substantial risk and does not take into account the impact on the victims of these crimes.” 

He said his department is evaluating the order, its impacts, and the options for appeal.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also voiced his concern, “A judge’s ruling to reduce the inmate population in the Orange County jail system by half will release dangerous and violent criminals back into our neighborhoods to commit more crimes and victimize more people.

“This is not fearmongering; it is a fact.”

Spitzer also said that Barnes and his staff have already taken proactive steps to balance the jails’ health for both the inmates and his jail staff. He also pointed out that Barnes has reduced the jail population by 33 percent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throwing open the jail doors and releasing dangerous and violent inmates back into our communities where they will no doubt continue to commit new crimes is not the answer,” added Spitzer. “It is not in the interest of the criminal justice system, it is not in the interest of the public, and it is not in the interest of safety.”

Yesterday, Congresswoman-elect and Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel also joined the fray with a stern statement: “It is my number one priority to ensure the public safety and security of the people of Orange County. This reckless order to release 50 percent of the jail population onto the streets of Orange County, many of whom are pre-trial or have been convicted of violent crimes, threatens our safety and will endanger our communities. Orange County has been implementing proper safety measures to protect our inmates from the virus. Under Sheriff Barnes’ leadership, there have been zero deaths in OC jails and only three hospitalizations. This move is unnecessary and does more harm than good.” 

An appeal of the order is expected.

 

