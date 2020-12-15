NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 100  |  December 15, 2020

Busting myths about vaccination 121520

Busting myths about vaccination

COVID-19 vaccines will not give you COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination can’t cause COVID-19. The goal of the vaccines is to teach our immune systems how to fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work

COVID-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on COVID-19 viral tests.

Vaccines won’t cause you to test positive on viral tests, which are used to see if you have a current infection.

If your body develops an immune response, which is the goal of vaccination, there is a possibility you may test positive on some antibody tests. Antibody tests indicate you had a previous infection and that you may have some level of protection against the virus. Experts are currently looking at how COVID-19 vaccination may affect antibody testing results.

People who have gotten sick with COVID-19 may still benefit from getting vaccinated.

People are advised to get a COVID-19 vaccine even if they have been sick with COVID-19 before. This is due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection with COVID-19 is possible.

At this time, we do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19.

We won’t know how long immunity produced by vaccination lasts until we have a vaccine and more data on how well it works.

Vaccination can help prevent getting sick with COVID-19.

While many people with COVID-19 have only a mild illness, others may get a severe illness or even die. There is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you, even if you are not at increased risk of severe complications.

The above listed information is courtesy of COVID19.ca.gov.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.