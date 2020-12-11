NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

58.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

COVID-19: 2,091 new cases and 18 new deaths reported in OC 121220

COVID-19: 2,091 new cases and 18 new deaths reported in OC, 5 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,680 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 18 new deaths reported today (December 12). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 2,091 new cases of COVID-19 in OC today, marking a seven-day surge of 14,540 new cases countywide and 99,393 cumulative cases to date. 

ICU capacity countywide remains low. The percentage of ICU beds currently available in OC is 11.2 percent unadjusted and 1.7 percent adjusted.* 53 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that there have been 383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including five new cases reported today and 30 new cases reported since last Saturday’s report.

Santa Ana experienced an increase of 361 new cases today; Anaheim experienced an increase of 303 new cases today.

The county reports that 1,150 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+28 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 273 are in ICU (+8 since yesterday’s report).

The county estimates 65,217 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

*From OC Health Care Agency: Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

COVID 19 County 12 12 20 1

COVID 19 County 12 12 20 2

COVID 19 County 12 12 20 3

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of December 12, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.