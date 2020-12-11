NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Donate to the Laguna Food Pantry 121120

Donate to the Laguna Food Pantry for a chance to win snazzy stuff

The Laguna Food Pantry needs our community’s help – their services have been stretched and the need is greater than ever. For a limited time in the month of December, generous souls who donate to the “Stock the Pantry” fundraiser could win one of five incredible gift baskets.

The Mike Johnson Group of Compass has partnered with seven local businesses – Brass Tack, Vertigo Home, Another Kind Restaurant, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Laguna Supply, Studio Taka, and Laguna Candles – to create the five very special baskets. The Mike Johnson Group will also match donations up to a maximum of $5,000.

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Beer Company’s gift basket 

Every donation will be eligible to enter to win one of these luscious gift baskets and donating and entering the opportunity drawing is easy.

To donate, click here and “Donate Now”. To be entered, type “Stock the Pantry” in the “ADD A NOTE” section AND check the box to share your mailing address.

For $25, donors will get 10 entries, $100 is worth 50 entries, and $200 or more will garner 150 entries. Please note that this opportunity drawing is only open until December 31, so be sure to send in your donations promptly if you would like to be entered. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Supply Company’s gift basket 

In 2018, the partners of the Mike Johnson Group started what was to become an annual Laguna Beach “Stock the Pantry” Kitchen Tour in support of the Laguna Food Pantry. 

Ticket holders were given access to six unique and different homes throughout Laguna Beach and a catered reception “afterparty”. All of the funds raised were donated to the Laguna Food Pantry. The event was well attended and highly successful.

Unfortunately, COVID has affected us all this year and the Mike Johnson Group is unable to hold this in-person event; however, the need at the Pantry is probably the greatest it has ever been. 

“We wanted to find a way to make up the gap in fundraising since we couldn’t hold our annual kitchen tour,” explains Sylvia Ames of the Mike Johnson Group. “We are hoping that this fundraiser, with the help of our local business community friends will raise as much or more this year!”

Click on photo for a larger image

The Mike Johnson Group is proud to support Laguna Food Pantry

The Laguna Food Pantry offers free, fresh, nutritious groceries to families and individuals in need who live, work, and attend school in or around Laguna Beach. Their facility on Laguna Canyon Road serves about 800 families each week and they collect and give away about 8,000 lbs. of food every weekday. 

The Laguna Food Pantry has an incredibly dedicated and passionate group of friendly volunteers who welcome shoppers as they arrive to select their choice of foods once a week in their retail-style setting that has had to pivot to adapt to COVID safe procedures.

The food items that are offered are purchased from regional food banks and donated by local markets and private donors, and they are fully funded by generous donors, corporate and private foundation grants, churches, schools, and local government.

 

