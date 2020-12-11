NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Newly elected city officials are sworn in 121120

Newly elected city officials are sworn in

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, at 5 p.m., newly elected Council Members Bob Whalen and George Weiss, City Treasurer Lauri Parisi, and City Clerk Ann Marie McKay were sworn in during a ceremony conducted by retiring City Clerk Lisette Chel-Walker.

Newly elected Weiss

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

George Weiss takes the oath of office

Newly elected McKay

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Ann Marie McKay, new City Clerk, is sworn in

Newly elected Lisette

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mariann Tracy presents flowers to retiring City Clerk Lisette Chel-Walker

 

