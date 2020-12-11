NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

58.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Cox Charities grants $75,000 to support 121120

Cox Charities grants $75,000 to support local nonprofits

Cox Charities surprised nine nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $75,000 to help them address the immediate needs of our local communities. The grants focus on three key areas of need: COVID-19 relief, the digital divide, and social justice efforts.

Cox Charities is funded by employee donations that are matched by Cox and overseen by a volunteer advisory board of employees. Cox Charities members (employees who donate to the foundation) were given the opportunity to vote for which organizations they thought were making an essential impact in one of the three focus areas and should receive a grant.

The following Orange County and Palos Verdes organizations each met the above-mentioned criteria for the three areas of need and were awarded grants:

Age Well Senior Services: Provides resources to Orange County’s older adults, which support their independence and promote their health and well-being such as nutrition programs, like Meals on Wheels and Congregate, transportation assistance, Adult Day Care classes, and case management services. (www.agewellseniorservices.org)

Bracken’s Kitchen: Through food recovery, culinary training, and their community feeding program, Bracken’s Kitchen is committed to recovering, repurposing, and restoring both food and lives. Bracken’s Kitchen was founded with the sole intent of using food to make a difference in the lives of those they serve. They offer high-quality and tasty meals to those in need so they can reserve their money for other important necessities. (www.brackenskitchen.com

Cox Charities grants

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cox Charities surprises Bracken’s Kitchen with a grant on video call

Orange County Rescue Mission: Focused on assisting homeless men, women, children, and veterans, Orange County Rescue Mission has several programs through which they serve “the Least, the Last, and the Lost,” not only with temporary housing, but also counseling services, job training, and medical and dental care. (www.rescuemission.org

South County Outreach: South County Outreach fights to end hunger and homelessness in Orange County. They believe that helping people help themselves is the most effective way to build a self-sustaining community. Through the implementation of programs like their Transitional Housing Program for homeless families, along with their food pantry, South County Outreach is doing what they do best – housing hope and ending hunger, together. (www.sco-oc.org

Family Assistance Ministries: Family Assistance Ministries is a faith-based charitable nonprofit organization assisting those in need in Orange County with resources for food, shelter, personalized supportive counsel, and aid. The organization is helping clients bridge the gap from dependency to self-sufficiency. (www.family-assistance.org

human-I-T: human-I-T’s team repairs donated technology that normally would end up in a landfill. human-I-T strives to lead the charge to closing the digital divide by giving those in need electronics free of charge. (www.human-i-t.org

Freedom4U: Freedom4U is dedicated to cultivating life skills, leadership abilities, and creativity in teenagers in the South Bay and Harbor Area of Los Angeles to reduce risky behaviors in youth by providing creative, substance-free gatherings, and purpose-driven volunteer missions. (www.freedomcommunity.com

RSM Cares: RSM Cares Food Pantry serves those facing food insecurity the first and third Wednesday of the month from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The RSM Cares Food Pantry is supported solely on private donations from private donors, local churches, and businesses. (www.belltowerfoundation.org/programs.html

OC Human Relations: OC Human Relations provides programs in collaboration with schools, individuals, cities, businesses, foundations, and the county to support a vision of an Orange County where diversity is realized as a source of strength. (www.ochumanrelations.org

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, Cox Communications proudly serves six million homes and businesses across 18 states. Cox Communications is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.