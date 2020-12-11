The holidays are almost here, but there’s still time to visit our local shops for last-minute gifts
Story by DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
This is the fourth in a series of articles on shopping locally for the holidays. Today we are featuring Broadway Ave, The Hive, and North Laguna (from Broadway). Our final article will cover the stores along Coast Hwy from Thalia to Main Beach.
The holidays are quickly approaching and time is short, but there’s no reason to panic and, even more important, no reason to go outside Laguna. There are plenty of wonderful resources in our own city to visit for gifts and gift cards for everyone on your list and, at the same time, support the shop owners.
Coast Hardware, a community institution for almost 60 years
A mainstay in Laguna, Coast Hardware on Broadway Ave was established in 1962, and beyond the typical hardware items and paint supplies, they carry a wide variety of merchandise.
General Manager Ed Leatherwood says, “For the holiday season, we have a pretty good selection of products across the board. This month we’re offering sales on many hand and power tools (Craftsman, DeWalt, and Milwaukee) for the DIY market. We also have an assortment of BBQ and grill accessories and gardening supplies in preparation for spring. We stock a range of kitchen products such as Chantal, Lodge, Keurig – from coffee pots to small appliances –and unique soft goods such as aprons and hand towels. Our selection of kitchen products is too long to list. We also have the new Winter Cobian sandals and slippers.”
Treasures of Laguna has a great collection of Christmas sweaters
Treasures of Laguna is aptly named – it’s the ideal place to find a wealth of holiday gifts. In addition to vintage and contemporary clothing, the store serves as a gallery for extraordinary items – jewelry, blown glass, woodwork, paintings, and photographs – from several Sawdust artists.
When residents shop there, it also serves our town. Treasures of Laguna is part of Net-Works Laguna Beach 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. With Don Sciortino at the helm, its mission is to support local artists while at the same time aiding the community. The proceeds benefit the homeless, single mothers, and those struggling with addiction and mental illness – by helping them progress into a “new season of life,” as Don calls it.
Laguna Candles in The Hive
Candles make the perfect gifts, however, the candles from Laguna Candles are no ordinary candles, far from it. Located in The Hive, Laguna Candles is a women-owned, family-run business founded by Sharie Hendricks, a passionate candle lover and entrepreneur. Laguna Candles utilizes a proprietary soy, wax blend and all candles are lovingly hand-poured and hand-crafted in the Laguna Beach facility. Their candles are sustainable, ecologically-sound, and pesticide-free. No animal testing, Phthalates, parabens and sulfate free, they include 100 percent unbleached cotton wicks. They adhere to the highest quality and regulatory standards.
(The store is closed, but shoppers can place an order and then pick it up outside.)
Gallery Row
A short few blocks holds Quorum Gallery, Coast Gallery, JoAnne Artman Gallery, purelagunabeach (Todd Kenyon), Adam Neeley Fine Art Jewelry, Lu Martin, La Bottega, Kelsey Michaels Fine Art, Sue Greenwood Fine Art, and Studio 7.
Not only does North Laguna feature Gallery Row, the area has a new shop – Haven – along with a few stores that have been in Laguna for decades, such as Laguna Coast Pottery.
Laguna Coast Pottery, established in 1949
Laguna Coast Pottery has a little of everything for your garden and home – wind chimes, bird houses, plants, and all sizes, shapes, and colors of pottery.
Gary Meyer, the manager, says, “Since 1949 we have helped transform Laguna Coast homes, offices, and gardens with the ideal pot, decorative piece, wall art, and more.”
Haven opened just in time for the holidays
Designer and owner Mara Samuels recently opened Haven Laguna, The New Home Interior and Gift Store, in the location that was formerly The Print Shop. With a background in Fine and Applied Arts, she has always loved creating beautiful spaces.
Mara has been working in home remodeling and design for years but has always had this store in mind. “I wanted to create a store where you can always find the perfect gift. Something fresh and unique. We are receiving new items all the time so there is always something new to find, something for everyone on your list.
“Your home is your haven, a place where you want to feel that warm and cozy feeling no matter what time of the year it is.”
Helping her clients and customers create their own haven is what she loves and does best.
Laguna Nursery moved to 481 N Pacific Coast Hwy
During the past month, Laguna Nursery relocated to another spot on North Coast Hwy. Run by California horticulturalist and award-winning landscape designer Ruben Flores, Laguna Nursery offers a unique combination of plants, gifts, art, fountains, furniture, and architectural artifacts, designed to inspire outdoor environments. It’s a great place to visit to take care of the gardener on your holiday list.
Camps and Cottages
Camps and Cottages is a charming and welcoming place, immediately beckoning one to come inside and browse around. The store is described as a stylish blend of old and new.
Molly Hyde English, owner of the shop, says, “Swing by Camps and Cottages to experience a little comfort and joy. We carry a variety of merchandise from pillows, to jackets, and ornaments. A potpourri of items.”
Catch Surf, the place for all things surfing
It may be the holidays, but that doesn’t stop surfers. Catch Surf has a vast collection of Catch surf boards – Thrusher, Kalani Robb, Harry Bryant PRO, Taj Burrow PRO, Blair Conklin PRO, Jamie O’Brien PRO, and Odysea, to name a few. They have a nice selection of soft foam boards and also carry Beater Clothes, hats, wetsuits, and all manner of beach wear and accessories.
Other shops to visit in North Laguna include the UPS Store, Aria, The Guitar Shoppe, KRISTALLE, and Coast Pet Supplies & Grooming.
Don’t forget the restaurants for takeout: Broadway Ave: Nirvanna Grille, Slapfish, Carmelita’s Mexican Cuisine, Romeo Cucina, and Tippy’s (tea).
The Hive: Laguna Beach Beer Company, Kitchen in the Canyon, Oliver’s Osteria, and Another Kind Vietnamese Cuisine. For wine lovers: McClain Cellars, and The Hive Winery.
Along Coast Highway from Broadway to North Laguna: 242 Cafe Fusion Sushi, Urth Café, Number Three Restaurant, Las Brisas, Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill, Zeytoon, Asada, Jan’s Juice Bar, Reunion Café, BLKdot, Husky Boy Burgers, and Mandarin King.