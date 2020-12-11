NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Former resident’s poem about Laguna Beach is published in annual literary journal

Barbara DeMarco-Barrett, Corona del Mar-based author and radio show host, just published “Meditation at Laguna Beach,” a poem, in the Broad River Review, Vol. 52.

“The poem was written a long time ago, revised over the years, and only recently published,” says DeMarco-Barrett. 

The review is published annually by the Department of English Language and Literature at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. 

Former resident cover

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Annual publication from Gardner-Webb University

DeMarco-Barrett lived on Glenneyre in the 80s. 

These lines from the poem give the flavor of the piece:

Three thousand miles away from that ocean,

decades ahead of that time, and yet

there is so much I remember.

DeMarco-Barrett explains: “I love the poet Robert Hass and he has a poem, ‘Meditation at Lagunitas’, which is not Laguna, but in Northern California. I remember reading it and loving it.”

Former resident Barbara

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Barbara DeMarco-Barrett, poet and author of “Pen on Fire: A busy woman’s guide to igniting the writer within”

“I was inspired to write this poem by remembering my first husband, a beach on the east coast, and a beach on the west coast, such different times, one a time of innocence (Jersey shore), the other of bittersweet feelings (Laguna).”

DeMarco-Barrett also teaches fiction online and in private, in-person workshops, held via Zoom while COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

For more information and a list of her works that have been published, go to www.barbarademarcobarrett.com.

 

