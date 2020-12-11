Laguna retirees enjoy life in a unique sanctuary 121120

Laguna retirees enjoy life in a unique sanctuary in the Canyon: tours to come in 2021

Tucked away in bucolic Laguna Canyon, fifty seniors spend lazy days relaxing in two spacious cottages in the company of fellow retirees. They enjoy tasty communal meals and nap much of the day.

Some of their happiest moments are spent sitting on windowsills, watching birds, butterflies, and bees as they flitter, flutter, and buzz in the abundant foliage that surrounds their retirement home.

Wait, what? Sit on windowsills?

Why yes! Because these are the cats of Blue Bell, a peaceful sanctuary for senior cats whose humans can no longer care for them because of relocation, illness, or death.

(Actually, the windowsills are small patios, known as “catios.”)

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mmm, mmm, how I love the smell of catnip in the morning!

Susan Hamil, Chairperson of Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, explains the origin of this fine feline scene.

“Back in the eighties, the cottages were home to more than 200 cats belonging to Bertha Yergat. Somehow she managed to feed and house them all and they lived happy lives,” she says.

“When Bertha became ill in 1989, she set up the Foundation to ensure that there would always be a home for senior cats to live out their lives in comfort.”

Eccentric Bertha is, of course, just one of many quirky characters enshrined in Laguna lore.

Blue Bell is part of Laguna’s rich history

Indeed, the history of Blue Bell is very much entwined with that of Laguna. And in 2021 – or as soon as the world returns to “normal” – the nonprofit will offer tours of this hidden gem in the canyon, which boasts 14 gorgeous, themed pocket gardens, as well as the cottage sanctuary for senior cats.

The tour, with 10 stops, will be by appointment and offer a rare opportunity to learn the history of this unique place, which, along with Laguna, has suffered through significant challenges and yet continues to thrive.

“You know the lyrics ‘I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain/I’ve seen sunny days I thought would never end’? Well, James Taylor had it right, about Laguna and Blue Bell,” says Hamil. “Most days are pretty tranquil around here, but located as we are in the canyon, we’ve been at the epicenter of several natural disasters.”

Can you imagine evacuating 125 cats?

In 1993, with fires raging, the 125 cats then in residence meowed their distress at being evacuated, not understanding the extent of the danger.

“Talk about stressful – cat owners know how difficult it is to get a single cat into a carrier, so you can just imagine the scene. But we did it,” Susan said. “Then I spent the whole night sitting outside armed with a hose, wondering how on earth I would find homes for more than 100 cats if that became necessary.

“The fire came right up to our boundary, but thank goodness the wind changed direction.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Keep calm and be carried on: Blue Bell cats wait to be evacuated

Four years later, mudslides in the Canyon swept away several nearby homes and inundated the cottages.

Ann Quilter, next-door neighbor, recalls being swept from her house and tumbled down the hill onto the Blue Bell premises by a tsunami of dirt.

“Only my head and one arm was above the surface. A two-by-four was jammed up against me, nails jutting centimeters from my throat,” Quilter recalls. “My mouth was full of mud. People were screaming. I could smell gas. I prepared myself to die.”

Happily, Quilter was able to extricate herself.

Mudslides almost destroy the cottages

Silt and debris jammed the door of Blue Bell’s lower house shut, preventing immediate access. Eventually the 19 cats inside, traumatized but safe, sitting on high ledges, were evacuated by volunteers.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The mudslides in 2010 weren’t nearly as bad as those in 1997, but the lower house was significantly damaged

“It took four years to renovate the cottages,” Hamil says. “We were so grateful to the City – they leased us an empty building for just a dollar a year. It had been a nursing home. It’s since been demolished, but very appropriately, it was situated catty-corner to the library.”

Apparently, most of the cats had a ball – they had their own rooms, hallways to explore, electricity, and a kitchen where staff and volunteers could prepare their food.

But of course it wasn’t home, and who wants to live a hotel life forever? Not retirees, that’s for sure.

In 2002, with the help of supporters and volunteers, the cottages were refurbished and the cats returned to the canyon.

“Many kitties remembered their former hang-outs! Genny, a long-haired tortie, had a special basket in the main house, a spot to which she immediately returned after four years absence,” Hamil marvels.

Then came the mudslides of 2010, causing damage to the structures and devastating the grounds.

But once again, Blue Bell clawed its way back, resilient as Laguna itself.

Blue Bell Gardens emerges from the rubble

For years, though, the land surrounding the cottages remained barren and riddled with gophers.

Then along came Jeff Zakaryan, Chairman of the Advisory Board, with a vision: to turn the land into a magnificent Eden that would attract local wildlife and provide serenity (and entertainment) to cats, staff, and visitors alike.

So it is that Blue Bell Gardens now boasts 14 pocket parks, each with a different theme, from the Birdhouse Village to the Orchard Garden, which features mostly edible plants.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Greeter cat Screamer is memorialized in this statue in the midst of the verdant gardens at the Blue Bell sanctuary for senior cats

“One of the goals of Blue Bell Gardens was to deepen our ties with Laguna in support of the arts and environment,” Zakaryan says. “To that end, with the support of sponsors, we are enhancing the Gardens with original works of art by local artists.

“Our first major art installation was a beautiful mosaic bench called Cats in the Canyon by Marlo Bartels.”

Art is in the heart of Blue Bell

The second is a larger-than-life-size cat sculpture of Screamer, painted by LCAD graduate Rebecca Kruger and dedicated on November 20.

Screamer was one of a series of cat Greeters, in another parallel to Laguna, long known for its eccentric, but friendly Greeters including Eiler Larsen, and nowadays Michael Minutoli.

“Screamer had a loud meow and loved using it. She was a darling cat and craved attention,” Hamil says. “We miss her.”

And of course, that’s one of the realities of retirement homes for seniors – it’s inevitable that residents will eventually die.

The sacred Cat Nip Garden memorializes the cats that have passed through Blue Bell’s doors.

“Our cats live longer lives than most – quite often to 19 or 20, with several reaching 22 or 23 – whereas the average cat in California lives to be just 13 years old,” Hamil says.

(So it is that if a kitty dies at 18, Susan Hamil is likely to say, “Eighteen? So young?”)

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

There’s plenty to do in retirement at Blue Bell

Recently, volunteers came out in droves to celebrate the 22nd birthday of Mittens, the “Babe of the Bunk Beds.” The venerable tabby sported a pink bib and was crowned in gold at her pawty, where she received many pettings and a tuna cake.

As volunteer coordinator Lindsey Arnette points out, “Our beloved Mittens lived in four different decades, two different centuries and two different millennia!”

Sadly Mittens passed away a few months after her celebration.

“The cremains of our deceased kitties are returned to us in their own little cedar boxes, along with a ceramic pet plaque embedded with their individual paw prints and are displayed in our ‘Angel Kitty’ cupboard,” Hamil says. “Once a Blue Bell cat, always a Blue Bell cat.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Once a Blue Bell cat, always a Blue Bell cat: Maggie May’s ashes are kept in a special place with all former Blue Bell kitties’ cremains

In cheerier news, new art installations are adding to the allure of this unique place. Local artist Bill Atkins recently created a wonderful mural. Blue Bell is hoping that additional artists will contribute to the ambience, and plans are in the works to offer horticultural tours of the Gardens along with the tours that focus on the history of the place. (Did you know that a relative of author Willa Cather lived there during her childhood?)

All this, while the cats continue to enjoy “must-see TV” playing out in the gardens, teeming with bird and insect life, that surround the cottages, along with the scent of the catnip that wafts its way through the screened porches.

These feline retirees never had it so good.

Stay tuned to hear more about the tours in 2021! For more information about Blue Bell, visit www.bluebellcats.org.